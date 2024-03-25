Special Counsel Report Reveals University of Delaware Misled Courts to Hide Biden’s Senate Records That Likely Hold Sexual Assault Complaint Filed by Tara Reade

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation petitioned the Delaware Supreme Court to reopen their case to release Biden’s Senate records after Special Counsel Robert Hur revealed the University of Delaware misled the courts.

The University of Delaware refuses to release Biden’s records and said that the papers will not be released until two years after Biden retires from public office.

“The collection of former Vice President Biden’s senatorial papers is still being processed, with many items yet to be cataloged,” an email from a school spokeswoman said. “The entire collection will remain closed to the public until two years after Mr. Biden retires from public life.”

Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation initially filed a FOIA lawsuit in 2020 for all of Biden’s senate records – 1,850 boxes of records.

Last year the Delaware Supreme Court sided with the University of Delaware and blocked the release of Joe Biden’s Senate records, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton said Congress should get involved.

“The public has a significant interest in these documents,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told the DCNF. “If the Delaware courts are going to protect Biden from having to produce them or the secret deal that keeps them away from the American people, then Congress should get involved.”

Biden doesn’t want his senate records unsealed because there would be evidence of a sexual assault complaint filed by Tara Reade in 1993.



Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade

Reade has repeatedly called on Biden to release the records from his 36 years as a senator, which are currently inaccessible to the public and are kept at the University of Delaware.

Special Counsel Robert Hur last month released a 345-page report on Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents scandal.

According to the report reviewed by this reporter, Joe Biden’s classified documents were found at the University of Delaware and taxpayer money was used to process his senatorial records.

“In January, February, and June 2023, FBI agents identified and recovered just over a dozen marked classified documents in Mr. Biden’s Senate-era papers housed at the University of Delaware. Almost all of these documents predate the Senate’s establishment of rules for the tracking and handling of classified information,” Robert Hur wrote in his report.

Robert Hur’s findings contradict sworn statements made by the University of Delaware that no taxpayer money was used to process the records.

Judicial Watch is now fighting to force the University of Delaware to release Biden’s Senate records.

The Judicial Watch filing states:

The [university’s affidavit] provides, in relevant part, that no consideration was paid to President Biden, “State funded or otherwise,” in connection with the Senatorial Papers. To the contrary, the Special Counsel Report found that “Mr. Biden asked two of his former longtime Senate staffers to review his boxes in courtesy storage,” and that “[t]he staffers were paid by the University of Delaware to perform the pre-gift review….” “These former staffers reviewed and catalogued the boxes and recommended to him which papers to donate….” One staffer emailed President Biden: “I have not forgotten about the boxes and files at your house. I am looking to start on those just after Thanksgiving” — another email notes that a staffer was “looking through about 20-25 boxes in the garage … From that group, he has about 2 boxes of Senate material so far….” The search for Senate documents took place at Mr. Biden’s direction, required the participation of many, and was paid for by the University. Even the University General Counsel was involved in coordinating with Mr. Biden’s Chief of Staff…. In sum, the Report shows that President Biden directed his former staffers’ work in reviewing and cataloguing the Senate Papers, received the benefit thereof—and the University paid for it. Such payments constitute consideration paid on President Biden’s behalf in connection with the donation of Senatorial Papers to the University—contrary to the representations [of the university]. Trending: ‘Not Likely to Happen’ – Jonathan Turley Explains Why Letitia James Won’t be Able to Seize Trump’s Assets (VIDEO)

“The stunning revelations from the Hur report extend beyond the president’s memory lapses and mental state. The court needs to reopen this case to determine whether the University of Delaware lied,” said Michael Bastasch, editor-in-chief for the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The Hur report provides disturbing evidence the University of Delaware misled the courts in order to hide Biden’s Senate papers,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.