Biden Assault Accuser Seeks Asylum in Russia – Blames US for Nordstream Pipeline Explosion

In a statement released earlier this month, Tara Reade, the former staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, placed blame on Biden if something happened to her.

Recall, Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

“He sexually assaulted me in 1993 when I worked as his staffer,” Reade said. “Mia Farrow then when I came forward publicly, he used his power and resources to destroy me. Stop. It is more than a little painful to read about his “moral center” that is a PR image not reality.”

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Tara Reade began by explaining how she was given a duffel bag and told to “hurry” up and give it to then-Senator Biden.

She caught up with Biden in a corridor in the Russel building to give him his gym bag and that’s when he sexually assaulted her.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name. I handed him the bag, and it happened very quickly,” Reade said. “I remember — I remember being pushed up against the wall and thinking…the first thought I had was ‘where’s the bag,’ which is absurd thought.”

“He had his hands underneath my clothes and it happened all at once,” Reade continued as she became emotional. “So he had one hand underneath my shirt and the other hand I had a skirt on, and he like went down my skirt and then went up and I remember I was up almost on my tippy-toes.”

Reade told Megyn Kelly that Biden whispered something vulgar in her ear as he assaulted her.

The media totally ignored Tara Reade even though she had contemporaneous witnesses to back up her claims that Biden sexually assaulted her.

Earlier this month, Tara Reade said Biden would be behind her death if something happened to her, adding that she’s not suicidal.

“I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden,” she wrote.

“Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work. I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen,” she added.

Tara Reade was serious. This weekend Tara Reade held an interview with Russia’s Sputnik news. She traveled to Russia recently after she felt threatened in the US.

Reade is contemplating a permanent move to Russia.

Tara Reade told Sputnik News.

“I’m still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good,” Reade told Sputnik. “I feel very surrounded by protection and safety. And I just really so appreciate Maria [Butina] and everyone who’s been giving me that at a time when it’s been very difficult to know if I’m safe or not. I just didn’t want to walk home and walk into a cage or be killed, which is basically my two choices. [The decision to go to Russia] was very difficult. I’m not an impulsive person. I really take my time and sort of analyze data points. And from what I could see based on the cases and based on what was happening and sort of the push for them to not want me to testify, I felt that while this election is gearing up and there’s so much at stake, I’m almost better off here and just being safe. My dream is to live in both places, but it may be that I only live in this place and that’s okay.”

