FBI Arrests Three J6rs in Pre-Dawn Raid on Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Protest…. THREE YEARS LATER



photo courtesy of FBI

The FBI on Saturday morning arrested three January 6rs on the anniversary of the Capitol protest – THREE YEARS LATER.

“The FBI executed three federal arrest warrants early this morning at a ranch in Groveland, Florida in Lake County,” the FBI Tampa office said in a statement on X. “The subjects taken into custody are January 6 fugitives Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock, and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III. The defendants are scheduled to appear in Federal Court in Ocala, Florida on Monday, January 8. No further details concerning their capture are available at this time.”

According to the federal government, Jonathan Pollock has been on the run since an arrest warrant was issued in June 2021.

According to the criminal complaint reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Jonathan Pollock has been accused of charging the police line, jumping over other rioters to attack police officers and pulling two police officers down steps.

Jonathan Pollock also punched two police officers in the face and held an officer’s neck “in a choking action,” according to federal officers.

Jonathan Pollock’s sister Olivia Michelle Pollock reportedly removed her ankle monitor after she was indicted on charges related to January 6. Federal agents said Olivia Pollock disappeared before her trial.

Federal officers also assert Joseph Daniel Hutchinson began “directing punches at the faces of officers in the line.”

The two other co-defendants in the criminal complaint were convicted at bench trial and sentenced to federal prison.

“Their co-defendants Joshua Christopher Dollin and Michael Steven Perkins were both convicted at a bench trials, and Dollin sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, while Perkins was sentenced to four years in federal prison.” – NBC News reported.

More than 1,000 J6rs have been arrested and charged by Biden’s corrupt Justice Department.

Many J6 defendants were arrested for peacefully walking through the Capitol after the police open the doors and welcomed them into the building.