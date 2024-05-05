Biden Regime Cuts Off Ammunition Supplies to Israel as Advisors Panic Over Electoral Threat from Anti-Israel Democrats

The Biden regime has cut off ammunition supplies to Israel as they attempt to appease the growing anger among the left of the Democratic Party over America’s support for the war against Hamas.

According to a report from Axios, the decision to put a hold on the ammunition shipment caused panic among the Israeli security services and is intended to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from proceeding with an invasion of Rafah.

Axios notes:

The Biden administration last week put a hold on a shipment of U.S.-made ammunition to Israel, two Israeli officials told Axios. It is the first time since the Oct. 7 attack that the U.S. has stopped a weapons shipment intended for the Israeli military. The incident raised serious concerns inside the Israeli government and sent officials scrambling to understand why the shipment was held, Israeli officials said.

The report adds that Biden took the decision in response to the “sharp criticism” that he is facing from Americans, particularly among Muslims and other demographics key to the Democratic coalition:

President Biden is facing sharp criticism among Americans who oppose his support of Israel. The administration in February asked Israel to provide assurances that U.S.-made weapons were being used by Israel Defense Forces in Gaza in accordance with international law. Israel provided a signed letter of assurances in March. The Biden administration is highly concerned Israel will invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah where more than one million displaced Palestinians have been taking shelter.

Over recent weeks, many American colleges have been brought to a standstill amid widespread demonstrations from anti-Israel activists. Many of the protests descended into violence and required law enforcement to bring an end to the mayhem.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, issued a statement on Sunday for Holocaust Remembrance Day insinuating tensions with the U.S. and declaring that Israel will act alone if necessary.

“In the terrible Holocaust, there were great world leaders who stood by idly; therefore, the first lesson of the Holocaust is: If we do not defend ourselves, nobody will defend us,” he declared. “And if we need to stand alone, we will stand alone.”

“Therefore, we will defend ourselves in every way,” he continued. “We will overcome our enemies and we will ensure our security – in the Gaza Strip, on the Lebanese border, everywhere.