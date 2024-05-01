DEVELOPING: NYPD Declares Columbia University Protest a Riot — Crackdown Begins, Dozens Arrested

A demonstration by pro-Hamas supporters at Columbia University turned violent on Tuesday after Columbia University authorized the city to deploy officers onto the campus amid escalating tensions.

As the situation intensified, the university administration issued a “shelter in place” directive to students, citing “heightened activity on the Morningside campus.” The alert advised students to remain indoors for their safety, warning that failure to comply could lead to disciplinary actions.

The NYPD issued a directive to all non-essential personnel, including students not involved in the protests, to vacate the campus area. “The operation at Columbia University has commenced,” announced an NYPD spokesperson.

“All credentialed media members are to meet with DCPI personnel at West 114th Street and Broadway. Anyone remaining in the area without authorization will be escorted from the premises.”

According to WKCR radio, NYPD officers used tear gas on pro-Hamas protesters at Columbia University.

Watch the videos below:

FOX News reported that Columbia University’s student radio has reported that the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit is entering Hamilton Hall through the windows using a BearCat vehicle. The building has been occupied by anti-Israel demonstrators since early Tuesday morning, with officers now accessing the second floor via these unconventional entry points.

