DEVELOPING: NYPD Declares Columbia University Protest a Riot — Crackdown Begins, Dozens Arrested

A demonstration by pro-Hamas supporters at Columbia University turned violent on Tuesday after Columbia University authorized the city to deploy officers onto the campus amid escalating tensions.

As the situation intensified, the university administration issued a “shelter in place” directive to students, citing “heightened activity on the Morningside campus.” The alert advised students to remain indoors for their safety, warning that failure to comply could lead to disciplinary actions.

The NYPD issued a directive to all non-essential personnel, including students not involved in the protests, to vacate the campus area. “The operation at Columbia University has commenced,” announced an NYPD spokesperson.

“All credentialed media members are to meet with DCPI personnel at West 114th Street and Broadway. Anyone remaining in the area without authorization will be escorted from the premises.”

According to WKCR radio, NYPD officers used tear gas on pro-Hamas protesters at Columbia University.

Watch the videos below:

BREAKING: NYPD declares protest at Columbia University a riot and start to move onto campus pic.twitter.com/TjDMEL5ZCW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2024

Columbia University just granted permission for the NYPD to enter campus.pic.twitter.com/NUCfyyhTYM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 1, 2024

The gates have been opened to Columbia University. NYPD are moving in and arresting protesters. pic.twitter.com/PK5DANBg4X — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 1, 2024

NYPD GAVE THE COMMAND FOR ALL STUDENTS OUTSIDE TO LEAVE THE CAMPUS. SMART ONES ARE LEAVING THE REST WILL FACE THE MUSIC FOR THEIR HATE CRIMES pic.twitter.com/3vRfQyt0o2 — 0HOUR (@0HOUR) May 1, 2024

The Columbia Intifada is about to meet its Waterloopic.twitter.com/AYmVVIcqen — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 1, 2024

JUST IN: ⚠️ Police Officers now being ASSAULTED on campus at City College of New York.. DEVELOPING..pic.twitter.com/fFgURYRKlM https://t.co/XDJxehJc54 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 1, 2024

BREAKING: NYPD begins making arrests at Columbia pic.twitter.com/K6lMe7piQd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2024

NYPD brought the paddy wagon. Protesters are getting a cold, hard jail cell tonight.pic.twitter.com/YEp3NYYP56 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 1, 2024

FOX News reported that Columbia University’s student radio has reported that the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit is entering Hamilton Hall through the windows using a BearCat vehicle. The building has been occupied by anti-Israel demonstrators since early Tuesday morning, with officers now accessing the second floor via these unconventional entry points.

“WHERE IS THE PRESIDENT OF OUR COUNTRY?”: While Joe Biden sleeps, NYPD officers enter Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University where rioters have barricaded the building. Crooked Joe Biden is MIA. pic.twitter.com/fQyPLOokc2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 1, 2024

#BREAKING: Police have begun entering the Hamilton Hall building through a second-floor window, deploying tear gas inside. Reports indicate there is an unconscious student in front of Hamilton Hall pic.twitter.com/IgoXOi6ZI6 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 1, 2024