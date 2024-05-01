Summer of Love 2.0: MASS RIOT RAGES FOR HOURS AT UCLA – Protesters vs. Counter-Protesters – Police Absent! – VIDEO

Violent clashes took place Tuesday night at the UCLA campus where Pro-Palestinian protesters set up camp.

Summer of Love 2.0

Violent clashes took place at the UCLA campus on Tuesday night between protesters.

The police were absent as protesters beat eachother with fists, sticks, and pallets!

Via ABC7 and Citizen Free Press.

100+ California Jews and supporters arrived late at the “liberated zone” and started tearing it down.

The counter protesters dismantled the bike racks and pallets on the ground.

Developing….

