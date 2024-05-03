Joe Scarborough Finally Gets Something Right, Calls His Progressive Audience Stupid (Video)

Joe Scarborough has been melting down over the impact the radical protestors on college campuses will have on the 2024 presidential election.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the concern Joe and co-host Mika Brzezinski shared on Monday’s ‘Morning Joe’ that these displays are going to help elect President Trump.

Joe went off again, this time calling progressives in his audience who don’t see the impact this is having on the electorate ‘stupid.’

“I’ve got to say, you’d ask what parents are saying about this, for parents whose children are…and they’re children by the way…there are some adults but…I say this because we have kids, obviously, of college age.” “I mean, obviously, they’re many (parents) that are distressed, I’m sure many are concerned about their safety. I certainly hope the students got out and they’re doing it peacefully right now. But Richard, this is….I tried to explain this a couple days ago, maybe I wasn’t eloquent enough…” “But I can tell you, my family, I’m not saying the Vietnam war was a just war, but I can tell you, the riots on college campuses, the riots at the Chicago convention in ’68, all of those things moved my family from being Democrats their entire life to being Republicans. I remember, I was young, and I remember my parents asking ‘What in the world is going on in this country.'” “And of course, you know, they were raised in the Great Depression in rural Georgia, kinda hard for them to hear which kids on the campus of Harvard or taking over campuses at Columbia…by the way, if you are offended by this, please, I’m trying to help you…I don’t want Donald Trump to get elected.” “If you’re too stupid to figure that out, change to another channel because we are sorting through this as a country and this is not helping.”

