Biden Loses His Balance at Top of Air Force One Steps (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday lost his balance at the top of the shorter staircase of Air Force One ahead of his trip to Wisconsin.

Biden traveled to Wisconsin to brag about his dumpster fire economy and a $3 billion investment from Microsoft in a new AI data center.

The 81-year-old lost his balance at the top of the staircase. Biden grabbed onto the handrail to stop himself from faceplanting.

WATCH:

Careful, Joe — the top of the short stairs is where it gets dangerous! pic.twitter.com/HwPMQ4M2eg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2024

Biden’s handlers are doing everything to make sure he doesn’t fall down. He has tripped up the steps to Air Force One several times.

It was recently revealed Biden is sporting ‘boat anchor’ shoes for maximum stability so he doesn’t fall on his face.

Close up of Joe Biden’s padded shoes. pic.twitter.com/PhyYW94fWQ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 19, 2024

Additionally, part of Biden’s new routine is to shuffle out to Marine One while his handlers surround him to hide his feeble state amid reports he can no longer walk solo.

The White House introduced a ‘special routine’ for when Joe Biden departs and returns to the White House on Marine One.

According to a report from Axios, Biden’s advisors are concerned that his stiffened gait is highlighting his old age and feeble state.