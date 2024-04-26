REPORT: White House Aides Prohibit Biden From Walking Solo, Devise Special ‘Routine’ to Stop Him from Falling Over

The White House has introduced a special routine for when Joe Biden departs and returns to the White House on the Marine One helicopter.

According to a report from Axios, advisors to the geriatric president are increasingly concerned that his inability to walk properly is highlighting his old age and declining mental condition.

The outlet reports:

President Biden has introduced a change to his White House departure and return routine. Instead of walking across the South Lawn to and from Marine One by himself, he’s now often surrounded by aides. With aides usually walking between Biden and journalists’ camera position outside the White House, the visual effect is to draw less attention to the 81-year-old’s halting and stiff gait. Some Biden advisers have told Axios they’re concerned that videos of Biden walking and shuffling alone — especially across the grass — have highlighted his age.

Can’t Make It Up: The President of the United States has been assigned “walkers.” You heard that right. The man that has access to nuke codes now requires aides to escort him across a lawn. These handlers now walk between Biden and the pool cameras, “to draw less attention to… pic.twitter.com/RO81Dvufb6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2024

Meanwhile, the White House has also “taken steps” to prevent the 81-year-old from falling over:

The White House also has taken steps to prevent the president from tripping, as he did last summer on a stage at the Air Force Academy. Biden increasingly has worn shoes with extra support, including a pair of black Hoka sneakers. His doctor has disclosed that the president suffers from “spinal arthritis” and “mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet” which has contributed to his stiff gait while walking. Biden resisted taking steps to account for his age early in his presidency, but has shifted gears recently. Besides the different footwear, he now enters Air Force One on a lower level, taking shorter stairs than the ones used on his early trips to climb to the plane’s cabin. Biden also continues to do physical therapy and stretching exercises most days.

Since seizing office back in 2021, Biden has repeatedly tripped, stumbled and outright fallen over while on official duties. Such incidents underline both his declining physical and mental health, amid a growing body of evidence that he is suffering from dementia or some other degenerative illness.