Biden Joint Presser with Kenyan President a Total Mess: Biden Reads Answers from Binder, Forgets Questions, Jump Scares Reporters (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Thursday held a joint press conference with President William Ruto of Kenya in the East Room.

The Kenyan president arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

“President Joe Biden welcomed Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House for a three-day state visit and designating the East African nation a major non-NATO ally as it prepares to deploy forces to Haiti as part of U.N.-led effort to address the security crisis in the Caribbean country.” ABC News said.

“Some 1,000 Kenyan police officers are set to arrive soon in Haiti, part of a multilateral security support mission that aims to help quell gang violence. Other countries expected to back up Kenyan forces include the Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Bangladesh.” ABC News said.

The greeting ceremony on the South Lawn earlier Thursday was a disaster. Biden struggled with simple directions and could barely walk.

The joint presser was also a mess.

Biden called on a list of pre-approved reporters and got confused: “Do I ask the next question, as well?

WATCH:

A reporter asked Joe Biden a question about Haiti.

Biden forgot the reporter’s question right after she asked it.

WATCH:

Another reporter was forced to repeat her question. Biden read his entire answer from pre-written notes in his binder!

WATCH:

At the end of the presser, weirdo Biden jumped and shouted “WHOA!”

“WHOA!” Biden shouted as he jumped back.

“This concludes the press conference. Thanks, everybody. Thank you, everybody. This concludes the press conference. Thank you. Thanks, everybody,” Karine Jean-Pierre said as reporters shouted questions at Biden.

WATCH:

Close-up of the jump scare:

