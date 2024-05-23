Biden During Joint Presser with Kenyan President: “Our Nation’s First Black Vice President, PRESIDENT Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Watch Gateway Pundit’s Trump Bronx Event
Joe Biden on Thursday held a joint press conference with President William Ruto of Kenya in the East Room.
The Kenyan president arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a three-day visit.
The greeting ceremony on the South Lawn earlier Thursday was a disaster. Biden struggled with simple directions and could barely walk.
Biden called on a list of pre-approved reporters during the joint presser. After calling on a Regime approved reporter from McClatchy, Biden tells the him that he can only ask one question.
WATCH:
Biden calls on a reporter from a pre-selected list at his "press conference," then tells the reporter he can only ask one question pic.twitter.com/vYwZw43xjq
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2024
At one point Joe Biden called Kamala Harris the first black “president.”
“Our nation’s first black vice president, President Kamala Harris,” Biden said.
WATCH:
"Our nation's first black vice president, President Kamala Harris" pic.twitter.com/sLjw0eFHsM
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2024