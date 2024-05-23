Biden During Joint Presser with Kenyan President: “Our Nation’s First Black Vice President, PRESIDENT Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Thursday held a joint press conference with President William Ruto of Kenya in the East Room.

The Kenyan president arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

The greeting ceremony on the South Lawn earlier Thursday was a disaster. Biden struggled with simple directions and could barely walk.

Biden called on a list of pre-approved reporters during the joint presser. After calling on a Regime approved reporter from McClatchy, Biden tells the him that he can only ask one question.

WATCH:

At one point Joe Biden called Kamala Harris the first black “president.”

“Our nation’s first black vice president, President Kamala Harris,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Thanks for sharing!
