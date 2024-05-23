HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Struggles with Simple Directions, Can Barely Walk, at Welcoming Ceremony for Kenyan Leader (VIDEO)

Watch Gateway Pundit’s Trump Bronx Event

Dr. Jill and Joe Biden on Thursday morning greeted President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of Kenya in an Official Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn.

The Kenyan president arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

As usual, the greeting ceremony was a disaster.

Joe Biden was in such bad shape that Dr. Jill had to take charge. Joe Biden looked completely lost as Jill greeted Kenya’s first lady and president.

WATCH:

Crooked Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/e3KvSBWuTh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2024

Joe Biden’s stiffened gait as he walked across the South Lawn shocked the public.

WATCH:

Biden turned into a Roomba again pic.twitter.com/ouozMJE9tK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2024

Biden struggled with simple directions.

WATCH:

The simplest directions are highly confusing for Crooked Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/bjFOdDWvuI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2024

Dr. Jill looked stressed out and grew impatient as she tried to lead Joe Biden back inside.

WATCH: