HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Struggles with Simple Directions, Can Barely Walk, at Welcoming Ceremony for Kenyan Leader (VIDEO)

by

Watch Gateway Pundit’s Trump Bronx Event

Dr. Jill and Joe Biden on Thursday morning greeted President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of Kenya in an Official Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn.

The Kenyan president arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

As usual, the greeting ceremony was a disaster.

Joe Biden was in such bad shape that Dr. Jill had to take charge. Joe Biden looked completely lost as Jill greeted Kenya’s first lady and president.

WATCH:

Joe Biden’s stiffened gait as he walked across the South Lawn shocked the public.

WATCH:

Biden struggled with simple directions.

WATCH:

Dr. Jill looked stressed out and grew impatient as she tried to lead Joe Biden back inside.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.