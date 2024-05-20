Biden Regime Issues Condolence for Terrorist Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi Killed in Helicopter Crash

The Biden administration has issued an official condolence for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, and others who were killed in a fatal helicopter crash in the northern mountainous part of Iran.

The U.S. State Department, in a press release, wrote, “The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.”

The condolence continued, “As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

LOOK:

BREAKING: The US State Department has just sent its condolences to the Islamic regime of Iran after the death of Ebrahim Raisi, otherwise known as “The Butcher of Tehran.” Wow, Joe Biden is really worried about losing Michigan. pic.twitter.com/qWZIBaw6ub — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 20, 2024

Per The U.S. State Department:

Many users on social media slammed the Biden administration for releasing condolence for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who is known as the “Butcher of Tehran,” before they acknowledged the tragic death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University, who was an illegal alien killed.

The Biden Admin expressed its condolences for the death of a terrorist leader faster than they did to the family of Laken Riley pic.twitter.com/mrb1MkACpG — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 20, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was previously part of a committee that ordered the deaths of thousands of Iranian politicians in 1988.

