“You Haven’t Been Driving in the Right Places, Pal” – Biden Gets Testy With Reporter For Pointing Out There’s “Lots of Trump Signs,” But “Not Many Biden Signs” in Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday got testy with a local reporter in Pittsburgh who pointed out that there are tons of Trump signs all over Pennsylvania but virtually no Biden signs.

Biden’s two-day trip to Pennsylvania was a total disaster.

On Tuesday, Biden went to his hometown of Scranton where virtually no one showed up to see him – IN HIS OWN HOMETOWN!

On Wednesday Biden visited the steelworkers union headquarters in Pittsburgh where he claimed cannibals ate his “uncle Bosey.”

Biden copied Trump and visited a Sheetz gas station. He walked into the gas station to total silence.

There was no fanfare. No one was excited to see 81 million vote recipient Joe Biden in deep blue Pittsburgh.

In contrast, Trump got a rock star welcome at a Bodega in Harlem, New York!

Biden’s sad and pathetic attempt at copying President Trump’s bodega visit was a hilarious failure. pic.twitter.com/HPe8sLf2nl — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 18, 2024

One local reporter pointed out that there are virtually no Biden signs anywhere in Pennsylvania – but there are lots of Trump signs!

“When you drive around the area, you see a lot of Trump signs, not very many Biden signs do you feel like you’re in trouble here?” a reporter said to Joe Biden.

Biden got testy with the reporter.

“Well you haven’t been driving in the right places, pal,” Biden said.

