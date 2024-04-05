WORLD WAR 3 on the HORIZON? Blinken Announces Ukraine JOINING NATO

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recently made some EXTREMELY provocative statements regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. Besides the US’ unwavering support of Ukraine to the tune of $44 billion, now Blinken is claiming that Ukraine WILL become a part of NATO, further provoking Russia. What implications does this hold for the geopolitical order? Elijah Schaffer discusses this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines.

Beyond The Headlines

