Here Comes World War III: Tony Blinken Announces Ukraine will be Joining NATO – Pushing US Closer to Nuclear War with Russia

Secretary of State Tony Blinken says that Ukraine will be joining NATO.

Ukraine is a corrupt, non-democratic, authoritarian republic known as the most corrupt country in Europe.

Under Article 5, this means that an attack on Ukraine will be considered an attack on the United States.

As David Sachs says, “If you want nuclear war, vote Joe Biden in November.”

Just last month, on March 2, 2024, Putin warned the West during his annual “The State of Russia” speech.

Obviously, the Biden Administration ignored this warning.

Putin noted that while accusing Russia of plans to attack NATO allies in Europe, Western allies were “selecting targets for striking our territory” and “talking about the possibility of sending a NATO contingent to Ukraine.” “We remember the fate of those who sent their troop contingents to the territory of our country,” the Russian leader said in an apparent allusion to the failed invasions by Napoleon and Hitler. “Now the consequences for the potential invaders will be far more tragic.” In a two-hour speech before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin cast Western leaders as reckless and irresponsible and declared that the West should keep in mind that “we also have the weapons that can strike targets on their territory, and what they are now suggesting and scaring the world with, all that raises the real threat of a nuclear conflict that will mean the destruction of our civilization.”

Putin’s remarks were not “off-the-cuff.” It was a carefully crafted message directed specifically at Biden and NATO leaders and came in the wake off French President Macron’s incredibly tone-deaf speech earlier in the week: