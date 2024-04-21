WATCH: Russell Brand Teaches Viewers How to Pray the Rosary

Popular actor and podcaster Russell Brand taught his viewers how to pray the rosary during an episode of his show this week.

Brand has been increasingly focusing on Christianity and Catholicism in his videos and began wearing a crucifix around his neck earlier this year.

“For meditation today, we’re going to do something a little bit different. We’re going to chant the holy rosary,” Brand said. “Now, I don’t know all of the prayers, like it begins and ends with certain prayers. But today we’ll be looking at the chant itself.”

Brand showed his rosary, on which the cross was broken, and said that it was a gift from his friend Joe.

“He said even though the crucifix is broken, Christ remains intact,” Brand explained.

The actor explained that there are five sets of ten beads “with little interruptions.” You chant Hail Marys on the interruptions and the Lord’s Prayer and Glory Be on the interstitial pieces, he said. The opening and closing prayers, he said, “I do not know so well.”

Brand asked his viewers to either pray along with him or just listen as he did.

I pray the Rosary, have you tried it before? pic.twitter.com/NHuWP2u29u — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 18, 2024

Brand posted a clip of the prayer on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where it quickly amassed over 1.6 million views.

Breitbart News reports that “Last year, he expressed his need for God in his life, insisting without Him he ‘cannot cope in this world.'”