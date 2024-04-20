WATCH: Democrat Representatives Wave Ukrainian Flags on House Floor After Voting to Give Them Another $60.8 Billion

Democrat members of Congress waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor after voting to give them another $60.8 billion in taxpayer funds.

The $95.3 billion foreign aid package funds Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan — with nothing for Americans.

WATCH: @SpeakerJohnson’s House of Representatives gleefully cheering for Ukraine as they send $60 BILLION taxpayer dollars down the drain. These politicians are TRAITORS! ENEMIES OF THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/of6fJiPz8L — Washington, D.C. Young Republicans (@WashingtonDCYRs) April 20, 2024

On Saturday, the package was approved 311-112 with all of the “nay” votes from Republicans.

“Ukrainian flags fly in the chamber of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives as they vote to send more of your hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime. And just like that they shout ‘UKRAINE! UKRAINE!’ while happily working to secure Ukraine’s borders, not ours,” Senator Rand Paul wrote in a post on X.

Ukrainian flags fly in the chamber of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives as they vote to send more of your hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime. And just like that they shout “UKRAINE! UKRAINE!”while happily working to secure Ukraine’s borders, not ours. pic.twitter.com/ZXZo1kliNl — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 20, 2024

“Put those damn flags away!” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said.

Put those damn flags away. It is a disgrace to display any other flag than the American flag in the House Chamber! pic.twitter.com/WDjU7lQYi2 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 20, 2024

Republicans on X were quick to blast the lawmakers for waving foreign flags on the floor of our Congress.

U.S. Representatives are waiving Ukrainian flags on the house floor right now. They are TRAITORS! https://t.co/xnAj8ZBSGr — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) April 20, 2024

“U.S. Representatives are waiving Ukrainian flags on the house floor right now. They are TRAITORS!” political commentator and National Committeewoman for the DC Young Republicans, Kingsley Wilson, wrote.

Waiving foreign flags on the House floor? This is what a nation that has been conquered looks like https://t.co/uwbTvb1BUy — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 20, 2024

“Waiving foreign flags on the House floor? This is what a nation that has been conquered looks like,” Blaze TV host Lauren Chen wrote.