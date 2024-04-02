WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks on “Biden’s Border Bloodbath” at Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan – 2:30 PM ET

Brandon Ortiz-Vite is charged with murder in the death of Ruby Garcia.
Brandon Ortiz-Vite is charged with murder in the death of Ruby Garcia. (@wzzm13 / X)

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the Grand Rapids Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, this afternoon at 2:30 pm ET.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump will address “Biden’s Border Bloodbath” days after an illegal alien from Mexico who had been deported by the Trump administration in 2020 was charged in the March 22 murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, whose bullet-riddled body was found dumped on a Grand Rapids highway.

Ruby Garcia, family photo.
According to ICE, Ortiz-Vite was previously deported under the Trump Administration in 2020.

Illegal Alien Who Murdered Michigan Woman Was Deported Under Trump But Snuck Back Into US

Joe Biden’s Violent Criminal Illegals are invading backyards and communities across Michigan resulting in death, destruction, and chaos,” states the news release on Trump’s campaign website.Trump’s figurative use of the word ‘bloodbath’ while talking about the effects of foreign trade policy on the U.S. auto industry at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on March 16, provoked outrageous smears from liberals and reporters who took his remarks out of context. Trump posted a video rebuking the smears and talking about the quite literal “Biden’s Border Bloodbath.”

Ruby Garcia’s murder is only one of the many consequences Michigan has faced due to Biden’s Border Bloodbath:

President Trump is also expected to speak in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at 6 pm ET. Register for tickets here.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver Remarks on Biden’s Border Bloodbath in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Join RSBN LIVE at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

