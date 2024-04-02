WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks on “Biden’s Border Bloodbath” at Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan – 2:30 PM ET

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the Grand Rapids Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, this afternoon at 2:30 pm ET.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump will address “Biden’s Border Bloodbath” days after an illegal alien from Mexico who had been deported by the Trump administration in 2020 was charged in the March 22 murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, whose bullet-riddled body was found dumped on a Grand Rapids highway.