Illegal Alien Who Murdered Michigan Woman Was Deported Under Trump But Snuck Back Into US

Joe Biden’s America.

An illegal alien from Mexico fatally shot a Grand Rapids, Michigan woman on Friday and dumped her body on the side of the road.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite was charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ruby Garcia and leaving her body on the side of the road.

According to reports, Ortiz-Vite and Garcia were romantically involved.



Ruby Garcia

According to The Midwesterner: “Ortiz-Vite faces one count each of homicide/open murder, carjacking, felony firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, records show.”

According to ICE, Ortiz-Vite was previously deported under the Trump Administration in 2020.

Ortiz-Vite snuck back into the US and then murdered a young American woman.

“He was ordered removed by an immigration judge with the Justice Department’s Executive Office of Immigration Review Sept. 24, 2020, and was removed to Mexico Sept. 29, 2020,” an ICE spox said to Fox 17.

“At an unknown date and location Ortiz-Vite reentered the United States without inspection by an immigration official,” Fox 17 reported.