Trump to Address “Biden’s Border Bloodbath” in Grand Rapids, Michigan Speech Days After Previously Deported Illegal Alien Was Charged in Murder of Young Woman, Ruby Garcia

President Trump will address “Biden’s Border Bloodbath” in a speech Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Rapids Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The speech comes days after an illegal alien from Mexico who had been deported by the Trump administration in 2020 was charged in the March 22 murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia whose bullet-riddled body was found dumped on a Grand Rapids highway.

Garcia worked for a local greenhouse according to her sister, Mavi Garcia, reported WXMI-TV (excerpt):

Garcia says Ruby worked in quality control at a local greenhouse. She leaves behind two brothers too. “She was a great daughter, sister, aunt and friend,” said Garcia. “She will be remembered as being full of life and laughter. Those who were around her [knew] she was silly and made everyone laugh. Her loss has impacted the lives of many people. Her life was taken too soon. She deserved to live life, travel the world, have kids and follow her dreams.”

Earlier in March, Trump met with the family of 22-year-old Laken Riley, the University of Georgia nursing student who was attacked and beaten to death on February 22 while she was out for a run on campus. An illegal alien from Venezuela has been charged in her murder.

Trump campaign statement:

President Donald J. Trump to Deliver Remarks on Biden’s Border Bloodbath in Grand Rapids, MI Joe Biden’s Violent Criminal Illegals are invading backyards and communities across Michigan resulting in death, destruction, and chaos. President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver Remarks on Biden’s Border Bloodbath in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 2:30PM EDT.

Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) called Trump’s planned speech in Grand Rapids “horrific” and pushed for passage of the Senate border bill that has been rejected by House Republicans as too lax on securing the border, “Republicans are literally pushing each other out of the way to get in front of a camera and exploit the tragic death of Ruby Garcia. It’s horrific. Justice for Ruby Garcia means solutions, not political theater. I won’t stop until we pass our bipartisan border bill.”

Trump posted about Garcia’s murder on Truth Social on Thursday:

Excerpt from WWMT report:

Court documents reveal an illegal Mexican immigrant charged with the murder of Ruby Garcia had several run-ins with police before he was deported in 2020. Garcia’s body was found on U.S. 131 Friday, according to Michigan State Police. Garcia was a Grand Rapids resident. Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, was charged with the following Tuesday: felony murder, open murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm. According to federal agencies, Ortiz-Vite reentered the country illegally at an unknown date and time.

March 26 statement by the Michigan State Police on the case:

Suspect Charged in Homicide of Grand Rapids Woman

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. On Friday, March 22 at approximately 11:35 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Grand Rapids Post were dispatched to a report of a deceased adult female on the shoulder of southbound US-131 at Leonard Street. Upon arrival, troopers discovered the body of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia of Grand Rapids. Based on initial observation and evidence at the scene, foul play was suspected. Through investigative leads, Garcia's unoccupied vehicle was located on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m., parked in a residential area north of South Haven in Allegan County. A person of interest had been developed but not located. On Sunday, March 24 at 10:35 a.m., Allegan County Central Dispatch was contacted by the person of interest sought by detectives for questioning. He was located in the 2200 block of 68th Street in Fennville, taken into custody as a suspect in Garcia's homicide, and lodged in the Kent County jail. Investigators determined Ortiz-Vite and Garcia were in a romantic relationship at the time of the crime. On Wednesday, March 26, (sic) Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker issued the following charges against 25-year-old Brandon Ortiz-Vite: Felony Murder, punishable by a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole

• Open Murder, punishable by a maximum penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole

• Carjacking, punishable by a maximum penalty of life in prison

• Carry Concealed Weapon, punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in prison

• Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, punishable by two years in prison, consecutive to the underlying felony charge Ortiz-Vite was arraigned in 61st District Court and remains lodged in the Kent County jail with no bond issued. Mr. Ortiz-Vite and Ruby Garcia were in a romantic relationship at the time of this incident. Detectives wish to thank the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, South Haven Police Department, and the MSP Wayland Post for their assistance during this investigation.

Following his speech in Michigan, Trump will hold a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin at 5 p.m. CDT.

Trump’s figurative use of the word ‘bloodbath’ while talking about the effects of foreign trade policy on the U.S. auto industry at a rally in Dayton, Ohio on March 16 provoked outrageous smears from liberals and reporters who took his remarks out of context. Trump posted a video rebuking the smears and talking about the quite literal “Biden’s Border Bloodbath.”

Biden's Border Bloodbath pic.twitter.com/Y4L2M1YMOL — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 22, 2024

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reminded Michiganders on Thursday that Democrats are using taxpayer money to help pay the rent of illegal aliens, “Hey Michigan‼️ Joe Biden is not only allowing illegal criminals to invade your state… He is using your state and federal tax dollars to pay their rent! “Michigan Offers Homeowners $500 a Month to House ‘Newcomers’”