WATCH LIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Holds District Town Hall with Constituents After Filing Motion to Vacate the Chair Against Speaker Mike Johnson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is hosting a town hall to hear her constituents about the issues affecting them in Tunnel Hill, Georgia, tonight before she heads back to Washington, D.C., tomorrow.

It can be recalled that the Georgia Congresswoman filed a motion to vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker thanks to his actions over the House Omnibus bill, which will fund the government until September 30.

The legislation passed by a 286-134 vote, achieving the necessary 2/3 vote to avoid a government shutdown. Democrats bailed out Johnson after over 100 members of his caucus rebelled.

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show on Wednesday, Greene expressed bewilderment at Johnson’s recent legislative decisions, which she argues starkly contrast with his proclaimed values and the expectations of his conservative base.

The more than 1,000-page spending bill was made public at 2:32 am on Thursday while Americans were asleep, which MTG says “violated the 72-hour rule” that requires the text of a bill or resolution to be available to members for at least 72 hours before a vote.

Not only did the bill leave our border wide open for Joe Biden and his dangerous illegal immigrants, but it also continued the practice of flying millions of illegals into and across the United States. It further allocates millions of dollars for abortions up until birth and for youth transgender or LGBTQ programs.

MTG told Tucker Carlson that Mike Johnson’s radical departure from his known conservative stances is what she believes is a result of “being blackmailed.”

MTG went off earlier today on Twitter, slamming Mike Johnson for being “the Democrat Speaker of the House” and for “serving the Deep State and betraying Americans!”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a town hall in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District to discuss the issues affecting Americans today.

Tune in to RSBN at 6:00 p.m. ET on April 8, 2024.

