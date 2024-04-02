Virginia Trans Legislator Trains County Officials to Covertly Cater to Trans Agenda

County government is usually the sleepy province of low-level politics, road improvements, school funding, repairing sewers. But left-wing activists are mobilizing it in order to advance the far-left agenda, taking advantage of the fact that many are unaware of what their local governments are doing day-to-day.

The National Association of County Officials was held in Washington, D.C. on February 9th through 12th. The conference brought in County officials from all across the country. With this captive audience, they instilled some of the most radical transgender activism as normal and encouraged their members to secretly and coyly advance the transgender agenda even in their County governments. In one of the organization’s breakout sessions, it was led by a trans legislator from Virginia, currently serving in the Virginia House of Delegates, Senator Danica Roem.

One attendee, a County Commissioner in a Midwest state said: “The advice was simple: ‘All you have to do is be nice, if you’re nice they’ll vote for you, and then after you get voted in you can do whatever you want to do, so just fake it,'” the attendee said. “It was clear that the agenda was to make the whole country accept the trans agenda. The main thing they were saying was to get into office to secretly advance the trans agenda, which was inevitable. The whole room was applauding. I had no idea things were this bad.”

In their presentation, Danica Roem encouraged attendees to cater to the incoming Trans demographics which were speculated at rising to 20% of the American public in the next ten years. The best way to do that, was to get elected without giving the voters the full picture of what they were going to be pushing behind closed doors.

Roem is the same one who caused a media firestorm after throwing a tantrum when Virginia’s Lt. Governor Winsome Sears ‘misgendered’ Roem by referring to them as “sir.” Roem is a ‘man to woman’ transgender. Roem repeatedly demanded an apology from the Lt. Governor for the perceived slight.

“At this conference there was a clear agenda: get into office and push policies that advance the trans agenda. They justified it by saying that it was saving lives, but from my experience the trans agenda ruins families and it ruins the lives of the people it consumes. I couldn’t believe that this organization was grooming legislators to make it easier for groomers to abuse kids.”

According to the source, Sen. Roem was also mocking traditional marriage and the vast majority of their constituents by reading out their various complaints during prior campaigns.

Sen. Roem asked attendees to commit to supporting pro-trans legislation in every local, county, and state government nationwide.

The presentation included a curriculum from a hard-left website, CookCountyUnitedAgainstHate.com, that identified the types of hate that were acceptable to fight:

Ableism

Anti-Arab Hate ​

Anti-Asian Hate ​

Anti-Blackness ​

Anti-Latinx/a/o Hate ​

Antisemitism ​

Homophobia and Transphobic Hate ​

Islamophobia

Mental Health Stigma ​

Misogyny and Sexism

Xenophobia

Environmental Racism

There are 3,244 counties and county equivalents of the United States. There are nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees nationwide.