Venezuelan Illegal Who Mocked Americans and Instructed Illegal Aliens on How to Invade American Homes Whines That He’s a Victim of ‘Persecution’

Moreno crossed the border illegally at Eagle Pass, Texas, in April 2022 on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

One video he shared told illegal aliens how to invade American homes and invoke Squatter’s rights.

“If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it,” Moreno said in the video, which has millions of views.

He was on the run and evading evading authorities but ultimately was arrested by ICE.

BREAKING: Venezuelan illegal alien “TikTok influencer” Leonel Moreno was arrested by ICE earlier today! pic.twitter.com/4C91iAGtyK — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) March 29, 2024

Now, Moreno is whining to The New York Post that he is being “persecuted.”

Cry me a Rio Grande river. The jailed Venezuelan “migrant influencer” who viciously mocked America to his 500,000 TikTok followers and urged border crossers to “invade abandoned houses” now misses the glorious liberties he enjoyed in the US – whining to The Post this week that “I miss my freedom!” Leonel Moreno moaned that he is a victim of unjust “persecution” Wednesday during a 30-minute-long video televisit from inside Geauga County Jail in Chardon, Ohio. “I came here to the United States because of persecution in my country … But they’re doing the same thing to me in the United States – persecuting me,” Moreno, 27, wailed.

In the interview, conducted in Spanish while he hid his face from the video camera, he added, “It’s all misinformation in the media about me. They’re defaming me. They’re misrepresenting me in the news … I am a good father, a good husband, a good son, a good person, humble, respectful to people who respect me.”

Humble?