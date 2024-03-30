Venezuelan Illegal Who Mocked Americans and Instructed Illegal Aliens on How to Invade American Homes Arrested by ICE

The Venezuelan illegal who mocked Americans and instructed illegal aliens on how to invade American homes was arrested by ICE.

Leonel Moreno posted a video to TikTok giving illegal aliens tips on how to invade homes and live for free by exploiting ‘squatter’s rights.’

“If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it,” Moreno said in the video, which has now been viewed more than 4 million times.

In the controversial clip, Moreno spoke in Spanish and boasted about his plans to squat in the US.

“I have thought about invading a house in the United States,” he said. “I found out there is a law that says if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it. Here in the United States, the law of land invasion applies, and I think that will be my next business: invading abandoned houses.”

El venezolano Leonel Moreno, un tiktoker con más de medio millón de seguidores les dice a los inmigrantes ilegales (como él mismo) cómo "invadir" los hogares estadounidenses e invocar los derechos de los ocupas.

Otro promotor de buena fama para los hispanoparlantes pic.twitter.com/iQxnrpmVei — Medusa (@medusach13) March 21, 2024

Moreno crossed the border illegally at Eagle Pass, Texas, in April 2022 on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

He mocked Americans and bragged about getting government handouts.

“I didn’t cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave,” Moreno said in one Instagram video, according to the New York Post. “I came to the US to mark my territory.

“You’re hurt because I make more than you without much work while you work like slaves, understand?” Moreno said in another video, according to The Post.

“That’s the difference between you and me. I’m always going to make lots of money without much work, and you’re always going to be exploited and miserable and insignificant,” he said.

On Thursday it was reported that he was evading authorities. Moreno was on the run as a fugitive.

The Feds finally nabbed Moreno, according to The New York Post.

The New York Post reported: