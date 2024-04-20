U.K.’s Only Munitions Factory Explodes, Just Days After U.S. Army Ammunition Factory Catches Fires in Scranton, PA

The United Kingdom’s lone munitions filing factory exploded on Wednesday, just two days after a fire erupted at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported on April 15th, the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP), the United States’ primary producer of 155mm artillery shell bodies, caught fire.

Just two days later, on April 17th, a section of the United Kingdom’s lone munition factory exploded after a single shell went off inside the factory.

The explosion occurred at the BAE Systems munitions factory in Glascoed, Wales.

BAE Systems is the biggest defense contractor in Europe and the 7th largest in the world.

The cause of the explosion at the munition factory is currently being investigated.

An explosion occurred at a plant producing ammunition components for the British company BAE Systems in Wales, – Telegraph No injuries have been reported at this time and the company has launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/X0PYQwVkgs — — GEROMAN — time will tell – — (@GeromanAT) April 17, 2024

Per The Daily Mail:

Locals living close to a BAE Systems weapons plant rocked by an explosion earlier today say the blast ‘felt like an earthquake’ as a shell went off. The blast took place at the BAE Systems munitions factory in Glascoed, Monmouthshire shortly before 10.50am. MailOnline understands the explosion relates to a single shell going off at the munitions filling factory, run by BAE, Europe’s biggest military contractor. Emergency services were deployed to the site, which is spread across a large field close to the south-eastern village; locals say the blast ‘wasn’t loud, but felt like an earthquake’. BAE Systems has promised a full investigation into the incident at the factory, which is the UK’s last remaining munitions filling factory.

An explosion has occurred at the BAE Systems Glascoed arms factory in Monmouthshire, Wales The fire service said on X: ‘At 10.49am on Wednesday 17th April, an incident occurred at the premises of BAE Systems Glascoed when an explosion occurred’https://t.co/lz2QUbOJA9 — Metro (@MetroUK) April 17, 2024

The fire erupted at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant is also under investigation.

