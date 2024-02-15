Tucker Carlson Visits Russian Grocery Store, Discovers Americans Have Been Told a Lie (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson has released a new video on his website that gives an inside look at a grocery store in Moscow, Russia.

The video, which is for subscribers only, is titled TC Shorts: The Moscow Grocery Store, and in the description of the video, Tucker writes, “We’ve been told sanctions on Russia have had a devastating effect on its economy. We visited a grocery store in Moscow and found a very different situation.”

In the video, Tucker points out that sanctions by the United States and other European nations have had no impact on grocery stores in Russia despite the corporate media claiming so.

Tucker also showed the large variety of food the Moscow supermarket contained and noted their prices are much more affordable than in the U.S.

Tucker Carlson We've been told sanctions on Russia have had a devastating effect on its economy. We visited a grocery store in Moscow and found a very different situation.

In a second clip, Tucker is being checked out and reveals how much he paid for groceries.

Tucker Carlson in Russia During trip to Supermarket Tucker Carlson explains why he

“feels radicalised”

against the US Government. Worth 60 seconds of your time. Anyone else feel like this? pic.twitter.com/TqGgVaHmTD — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 15, 2024

Tucker previously noted how much more nice Moscow is than any other city in the United States.

Per The Hill:

Pundit Tucker Carlson called Moscow “nicer” than any city in the United States and praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s governing of the massive world superpower. “And the most radicalizing thing for me in the eight days I spent in Moscow was not just the leader of the country,” Carlson said during a recent interview at the World Government Summit, calling Putin “capable.” “What was very shocking, very disturbing was the city of Moscow, where I’d never been … it was so much nicer than any city in my country,” he said, calling the Russian capital “so much cleaner, and prettier aesthetically — its architecture, its food, its service — than any city in the United States.”