Trump Wins Presidential Primary in Pennsylvania

President Trump won the presidential primary in Pennsylvania Tuesday night, the Associated Press reported.

Pennsylvania is Trump country!

A local reporter in Pittsburgh last week noticed that there are virtually no Biden signs anywhere in Pennsylvania – but there are lots of Trump signs!

Trump won the Pennsylvania primary about a week after he held a massive rally in Schnecksville.

Trump clinched the 2024 Republican nomination last month after he swept Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state to surpass the 1,215 delegates needed.

Warmonger RINI Nikki Haley finally suspended her campaign last month after Trump crushed her on Super Tuesday.

President Trump dominated in 14 of the 15 state elections.

Trump handily won: Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, California, Utah, and Alaska.