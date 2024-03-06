Nikki Haley Suspends Campaign – Vows to Promote Ukraine – Refuses to Endorse Trump – Calls on Trump to Court Her Voters (VIDEO)

Nikki Haley dropped out of the presidential race on Wednesday after an absolute blowout on Super Tuesday.

Haley was able to squeak out a win in open-primary state Vermont but that was it.

President Trump dominated in 14 of the 15 state elections.

Trump handily won: Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, California, Utah, Alaska.

In her speech on Wednesday Haley said she will continue to promote the war in Ukraine. She also refused to endorse President Trump and she demanded that Trump court her voters – the Democrats.

President Trump is already winning over at least 10% of Biden voters.

Here is a transcript of Haley’s speech:

Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president. When I began, I said the campaign was grounded in my love for our country. Just last week, my mother, a first generation immigrant, got to vote for her daughter for president. Only in America, I am filled with the gratitude for the outpouring of support we’ve received from all across our great country. But the time has now come to suspend my campaign.

I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in. Our national debt will eventually crush our economy.

A smaller federal government is not only necessary for our freedom, it is necessary for our survival. The road to socialism is the road to ruin for America. Our congress is dysfunctional and only getting worse. It is filled with followers, not leaders. Term limits for Washington politicians are needed now more than ever.

Our world is on fire because of America’s retreat. Standing by our allies in Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan is a moral imperative. But it’s also more than that. If we retreat further, there will be more war, not less. As important.

While we stand strong for the cause of freedom, we must bind together as Americans. We must turn away from the darkness of hatred and division. I will continue to promote all those values, as is the right of every american. I sought the honor of being your president. But in our great country, being a private citizen is privilege enough in itself, and that’s a privilege I very much look forward to enjoying.

In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the republican nominee when our party convention meets in July. I congratulate him and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America’s president. Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us. I have always been a conservative Republican and always supported the republican nominee.

But on this question, as she did on so many others, Margaret Thatcher provided some good advice when she said, quote, never just follow the crowd. Always make up your own mind. It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that. At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people.

This is now his time for choosing. I end my campaign with the same words. I began it from the book of Joshua. I direct them to all Americans, but especially to so many of the women and girls out there who put their faith in our campaign. Be strong and courageous.

Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For God will be with you wherever you go in this campaign. I have seen our country’s greatness from the bottom of my heart. Thank you, America.

God bless.