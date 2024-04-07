Terrell County, Texas Sheriff Works Tirelessly to Stop Illegal Immigration – 11 Illegals Caught in Remote Area of County (VIDEO)

Ali Bradley of News Nation reported that 11 illegal aliens from Mexico were caught in a remote area of Terrell County, Texas early Saturday. According to Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland, the group of people crossed the border the night before. They were transported and will face processing for deportation.

The Sheriff has been working closely with the Border Patrol to catch illegals that are making their way through this remote part of Terrell County.

Sheriff Cleveland currently has 5 deputies working with him to cover about 2,300 square miles and works regularly with the Border Patrol to catch illegals. They are out there consistently because of the number of crossings they are dealing with.

Texas has been a shining example of taking border security seriously. Earlier this month, the Texas National Guard in El Paso installed razor wire and climb proof fences to deter border crossings.

The border crisis continues with many points of entry for illegal aliens. Video was captured this week near Sunland Park, New Mexico showing illegals scaling a fence with no Border Patrol to stop them.

More footage of illegals hesitant to cross while being filmed by Matt Finn and his crew from Fox News. The illegals were yelling at the crew, “let us cross. Why are you so racist?”

An estimated 10 to 12 million illegals have entered the US under the Biden regime. That number continues to rapidly climb.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

