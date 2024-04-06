Joe Biden’s America: Illegal Aliens Climb Border Wall into New Mexico, Others Try to Enter Through Hole in Border Wall (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Video footage from the southern border in New Mexico shows illegal aliens climbing the border wall to cross into the US. This is a common occurrence in areas like this which have minimal patrolling.

Watch:

Leaving Juarez. Good name for a movie. But, instead part of a quite real- life epidemic of “RUNNERS” going over the wall into illegal immigrant friendly state of New Mexico. Hundreds every day do it. Lots and lots of them are crooks. pic.twitter.com/7XKqziRZ1b — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) April 5, 2024

The border wall near Sunland Park, New Mexico has a giant hole in it which would give illegal aliens an opportunity to cross into the US. In this video, taken by Matt Finn of Fox News and his crew shows illegals who hesitated to go through the hole in the border wall.

The illegals accused the news crew of being racist and yelled, “Let us cross. Why are you so racist?”

Watch:

Exclusive: two men tried to climb through one of the many holes in our border wall. They turned around when they saw us and screamed ‘let us cross. Why are you so racist?’ Outside Sunland Park, NM. pic.twitter.com/KUCfJAtn4S — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) April 5, 2024

Video footage on Mt. Cristo Rey shows illegals walking by after Matt Finn and his crew were there for only about 5 minutes. He also mentioned that a Border Patrol agent they spoke with told them that the cartels control this area, which is inside the US.

Watch:

Unbelievable. A Border Patrol agent in Sunland Park, NM just told us a mountain in the United States is ‘not ours’ anymore. ‘It’s theirs.’ Referring to Cartels. We literally spent five minutes on Mt. Cristo Rey and a group of illegals breezed by. pic.twitter.com/MQnOEiZ2Bz — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) April 5, 2024

This is the legacy the Biden administration is leaving the US. Over 12 million illegals have crossed the border in the last three years.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.