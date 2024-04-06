Joe Biden’s America: Illegal Aliens Climb Border Wall into New Mexico, Others Try to Enter Through Hole in Border Wall (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Video footage from the southern border in New Mexico shows illegal aliens climbing the border wall to cross into the US. This is a common occurrence in areas like this which have minimal patrolling.

Watch:

The border wall near Sunland Park, New Mexico has a giant hole in it which would give illegal aliens an opportunity to cross into the US. In this video, taken by Matt Finn of Fox News and his crew shows illegals who hesitated to go through the hole in the border wall.

The illegals accused the news crew of being racist and yelled, “Let us cross. Why are you so racist?”

Watch:

Video footage on Mt. Cristo Rey shows illegals walking by after Matt Finn and his crew were there for only about 5 minutes. He also mentioned that a Border Patrol agent they spoke with told them that the cartels control this area, which is inside the US.

Watch:

This is the legacy the Biden administration is leaving the US. Over 12 million illegals have crossed the border in the last three years.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

David Greyson
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

