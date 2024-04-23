STRANGE Details Around Speaker Johnson and His Son Will SHOCK You | Beyond the Headlines

Speaker Mike Johnson’s adopted son has a long rap sheet of legal troubles — from drug possession and distribution to retail theft and and possession of a concealed weapon. What’s even more strange is recently, a video resurfaced of Mike Johnson talking about how his accountability partner for staying porn-free is.. his son?
Elijah Schaffer goes into this more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
