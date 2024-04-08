Senator JD Vance Sounds the Alarm on How Biden’s Border Crisis is Affecting the Census and Helping Democrats (VIDEO)

Republican Senator JD Vance from Ohio was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo this weekend to discuss Biden’s border crisis.

Senator Vance emphasized the need to have President Trump back in office to secure our nation’s border.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to re-elect Donald Trump because if we had him, we wouldn’t be dealing with a president who wants to have an open border,” Senator Vance said.

JD Vance on securing the border: "We've got to do everything we can to re-elect Donald Trump because if we had him, we wouldn't be dealing with a president who wants to have an open border."

Under crooked Joe Biden, an estimated 10 to 12 million illegals have invaded the US. That number is rapidly increasing under this regime.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

Video footage last week shows illegals scaling the border wall into New Mexico. This is Joe Biden’s America.

Leaving Juarez. Good name for a movie. But, instead part of a quite real- life epidemic of "RUNNERS" going over the wall into illegal immigrant friendly state of New Mexico. Hundreds every day do it. Lots and lots of them are crooks.

Senator Vance also sounded the alarm on how the open border is being used by the Democrats to gain a political advantage for congressional seats.

“Is the wide-open border helping Democrats get more congressional seats?” Maria Bartiromo asked Senator Vance.

“It’s a huge issue Maria, something we need to talk about more,” Senator Vance said.

“California has between 3 and 5 congressional seats they shouldn’t have, why? Because the census counts illegal aliens when it hands out congressional representatives, so when you import millions of people into this country illegally, you are actually destroying the American people’s power and their own democracy. You are taking away congressional representation from American citizens and giving it to illegal aliens,” Senator Vance continued.

Watch: