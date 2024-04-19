Sen. Rand Paul WARNS Trump: “Stop Supporting Speaker Johnson” | Beyond the Headlines

Given recent events and Speaker Mike Johnson’s reaction to these events, some commentators have pointed out that he is no better than Kevin McCarthy — former speaker of the house who was ousted in a historic motion to vacate. Speaker Johnson has repeatedly prioritized the safety and well-being of foreign countries over America, and now Senator Rand Paul is WARNING Trump to stop supporting Johnson before he loses support over it. Would you support Trump less if he backs Johnson?

Elijah Schaffer goes over all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!