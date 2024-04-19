Sen. Rand Paul WARNS Trump: “Stop Supporting Speaker Johnson” | Beyond the Headlines

by

Given recent events and Speaker Mike Johnson’s reaction to these events, some commentators have pointed out that he is no better than Kevin McCarthy — former speaker of the house who was ousted in a historic motion to vacate. Speaker Johnson has repeatedly prioritized the safety and well-being of foreign countries over America, and now Senator Rand Paul is WARNING Trump to stop supporting Johnson before he loses support over it. Would you support Trump less if he backs Johnson?

Elijah Schaffer goes over all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!

Photo of author
Beyond The Headlines

You can email Beyond The Headlines here, and read more of Beyond The Headlines's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.