Sen. Rand Paul Releases Report Saying 15 AGENCIES Knew of COVID-19 Since 2018 | Beyond the Headlines

In the months and years following the initial outbreak of COVID-19, there was a lot of confusion and uncertainty regarding the virus’ origins. Despite being labeled “conspiracy theorists” or “far-right wing nutjobs,” however, more information comes out every day that PROVES those people were right. Senator Rand Paul recently released a report implicating 15 AGENCIES and their involvement in the creation and subsequent cover-up of the pandemic. But how deep does this rabbit hole go?

Elijah Schaffer explains all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!

