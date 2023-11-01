Fauci-Run Montana Lab Conducted Experiments with Wuhan Coronavirus Strain Over a Year Before Global Outbreak

An investigation has revealed that the National Institutes of Health (NIH), led at the time by the disgraced former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci, conducted experiments involving a ‘SARS-like’ virus known as WIV1. These tests were conducted in a Montana lab in 2018, more than a year before the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the globe.

The NIH experiment involved infecting 12 Egyptian fruit bats with a “SARS-like” virus called WIV1. The bats used in the experiment were acquired from a ‘roadside’ Maryland zoo.

On the third, seventh, and twenty-eighth days of the experiment, four bats were euthanized, and various organs—including their hearts, livers, kidneys, spleens, bladders, reproductive systems, eyes, and brains—were harvested for examination. In addition, the scientists conducted tests on the white blood cell counts and antibodies of the bats.

The research team concluded that the WIV1-coronavirus failed to induce a ‘strong infection,’ noting only minimal signs of viral replication.

This experiment was conducted at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana, in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the University of North Carolina. This lab is located just 15 minutes away from the presidential retreat, Camp David, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported:

The research – revealed this week by a campaign group – determined the novel virus could not cause a ‘robust infection’. But the research is more evidence of ties between the US government and the Wuhan lab, as well as the funding of dangerous virus research across the globe. The paper – SARS-Like Coronavirus WIV1-CoV Does Not Replicate in Egyptian Fruit Bats – was published in the journal Viruses in 2018. The study was first flagged by DRASTIC, a group of internet activists who investigate the origins of Covid-19 and the lab leak theory. The group White Coat Waste Project is now using the Freedom of Information Act to request more details about the experiment. The White Coat Waste Project is a watchdog that has been fighting to stop sending American tax dollars overseas to fund dangerous virus research.

Earlier this year, Gateway Pundit’s Cullen Linebarger interviewed Justin Goodman of White Coat Waste Project, the person who exposed Anthony Fauci’s NIH funding of the Wuhan Institute Of Virology and other overseas animal experiments.

Justin Goodman is the Senior Vice President for Advocacy and Public Policy at White Coat Waste Project, a government watchdog group dedicated to finding, exposing, and defunding $20 billion in wasteful government spending on animal experiments.

In an exclusive interview with TGP, he describes the ways the NIH under Anthony Fauci used taxpayer dollars to torture and kill animals for years, especially overseas. He also explains how White Coat Waste Project was able to expose NIH’s funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the pandemic almost certainly originated from, and discusses the victories WCWP has secured to save animals and American taxpayer dollars.

“In 2018-2019, we started discovering the problem was much bigger than what was happening at the Kitten Slaughterhouse. So we started to dig into what these laboratories were doing. We worked with Rand Paul and exposed some stupid experiments. In England, for example, they were addicting monkeys with heroin and getting zebrafish hooked on nicotine. And as we kept investigating where the money was going, we found that there was a laboratory in Wuhan on this list of facilities that were getting taxpayer dollars,” Goodman said.

“We met with the Trump White House in January 2020 and flagged for them before the pandemic was declared that this laboratory in Wuhan was getting money from the NIH. In April 2020, we released our big investigation that documented how taxpayer dollars were being funneled from NIH thru the EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan lab for these experiments. They (EcoHealth Alliance) were traveling to Southern China to collect bat viruses, bringing them to Wuhan, and manipulating them in the laboratory. We were proud to be the first to expose the fact that US taxpayer dollars were funding the experiments that most people now believe caused the pandemic,” he added.

