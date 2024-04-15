‘Rust’ Armorer Sentenced to Max Punishment of 18 Months in Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter

Last month Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the ‘Rust’ movie set armorer, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a New Mexico jury.

The jury convicted the 26-year-old armorer in the fatal death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins but found her not guilty of evidence tampering.

Gutierrez-Reed on Monday was sentenced to the max: 18 months in prison

CNN reported:

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer of the film “Rust” who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter last month for the 2021 on-set fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was sentenced by a New Mexico judge to 18 months in prison Monday, the maximum possible punishment. “I did not hear you take accountability in your allocution. You said you were sorry, but not (that) you were sorry for what you did,” Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said in announcing the sentence. “You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon,” the judge said. “But for you, Ms. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner, and a little boy would have his mother.” Gutierrez Reed, 26, had no visible reaction to the sentence. She was taken from the courtroom after the sentence was announced.

In January Alec Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting.

If convicted, he faces up to 18 months in prison.

“We look forward to our day in court,” said Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, in a statement on Friday, according to Variety.

Recall that last April, criminal charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in New Mexico.

Last year, Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.



Halyna Hutchins

Baldwin shot and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza on the movie set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

Prosecutors requested a second analysis of the gun Alec Baldwin used.

Firearms expert Lucien Haag concluded the gun Alec Baldwin used on set had not been modified.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” firearms expert Lucien Haag wrote.

“From an examination of the fired cartridge case and the operationally restored evidence revolver, this fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” Haag wrote.