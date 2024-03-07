‘Rust’ Armorer Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter, Faces Up to 18 Months in Prison

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the ‘Rust’ movie set armorer, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a New Mexico jury on Wednesday.

The jury convicted the 26-year-old armorer in the fatal death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins but found her not guilty of evidence tampering.



Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

Gutierrez-Reed faces up to 18 months in prison. Her sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

NBC News reported:

A New Mexico jury found “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter and not guilty of tampering with evidence on Wednesday after deliberating for about two and a half hours. The 26-year-old faces up to 18 months in state prison and will be sentenced at a later date. A judge ordered that Gutierrez-Reed be taken into custody and held until her sentencing. Gutierrez-Reed showed little emotion as the jury foreperson read the verdicts. She took off a necklace before a deputy took her into custody. Her mother, seated behind her, put her hands on her head and bent forward as the judge ordered her remanded into custody pending sentencing.

In January Alec Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting.

If convicted, he faces up to 18 months in prison.

“We look forward to our day in court,” said Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, in a statement on Friday, according to Variety.

Recall that last April, criminal charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in New Mexico.

Last year, Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.



Halyna Hutchins

Baldwin shot and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza on the movie set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

Prosecutors requested a second analysis of the gun Alec Baldwin used.

Firearms expert Lucien Haag concluded the gun Alec Baldwin used on set had not been modified.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” firearms expert Lucien Haag wrote.

“From an examination of the fired cartridge case and the operationally restored evidence revolver, this fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” Haag wrote.

