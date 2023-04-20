Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin Over Killing of ‘Rust’ Cinematographer DROPPED

Criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin have been dropped in New Mexico, according to Baldwin’s attorneys.

Earlier this year, Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin shot and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza on the movie set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, Mexico in October 2021.

Baldwin pulled the trigger on the set of ‘Rust’ – according to FBI analysis.

Now, all charges are going to be dropped against the 65-year-old actor.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin & we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” according to Baldwin’s attorney per NBC.

