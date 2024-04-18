RIDICULOUS: Denver Mayor DEFUNDS Police to Fund MIGRANTS | Beyond the Headlines

Denver Democrat Mayor Mike Johnston, will stop at nothing to let you know he’s a good liberal. In this instance, even going as far as DEFUNDING the Police.. to give the money to illegal aliens. Recently, sudden influxes of immigrants have caused unrest, a spike in crime, and degraded living conditions in the areas they migrate to. So, what’s in store for the future of the city of Denver given the unholy marriage of an unprecedented migrant invasion AND the defunding of Police?

Elijah Schaffer discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!

Beyond The Headlines

Beyond The Headlines

 

