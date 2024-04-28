REPORT: Joe Biden’s Brother Jim Biden Was in Business With Qatari Officials Using Joe Biden’s Influence

On Sunday, news broke that Joe Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, used his ties to the former Vice President to do business with terrorist-supporting regime Qatar and foreign investors to finance Americore Health LLC.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s corruption uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden that they claimed was a “loan repayment.” However, there were no IRS records or loan documents to prove it.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Jim Biden wrote the check to Joe Biden as a so-called “loan repayment.” Does Joe Biden have documents proving he lent his brother such a large sum of money? “What were the terms?” Comer asked.

Prior to this, Biden was reportedly embarking on raising money for Americore while seeking "investment funding" from sources in the Middle East.

Around the time, Qatar was reportedly cut off and financially blockaded by neighboring countries, led by Saudi Arabia, citing the country's support for terrorism. Per Politico, "In response, the country’s rulers began showering well-connected Westerners with gifts and financial benefits, sometimes in the form of investment funding" to strengthen ties in the United States and Europe.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Democrat Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife were indicted on charges of bribery and corruption after developments that he was also a beneficiary of Qatar's efforts to expand their influence in the US.

Similarly, it was discovered that Matthew Graves, the lawless Biden-appointed US Attorney for the District of Columbia, represented terrorist-supporting regime Qatar and foreign banks financing terrorists.

Biden's family, the Democrats, and Biden's thugs are all in bed with foreign adversaries.

Presentations to potential investors for Americore described Jim Biden as the “Brother and Campaign Finance Chair of former Vice President Joe Biden.” Dubai is another reported source of money handled by Biden and his partners.

Politico reports:

New details about Jim Biden’s foreign fundraising efforts are spilling out in a Kentucky bankruptcy court, where recent testimony indicates that President Joe Biden’s brother partnered with Qatari government officials in his quest to find money for U.S. health care ventures. The sworn testimony by fund manager Michael Lewitt, a former business partner of Jim Biden’s, attests that two companies that facilitated the efforts were part-owned by “members of the Qatari government.” Public records and emails obtained by POLITICO offer a window on fundraising efforts in which Jim Biden invoked his ties to older brother and sought workarounds to restrictions on international money movements. Transactions related to the efforts are also at the heart of a recently-settled fraud case brought by the SEC and are being scrutinized as part of a federal criminal investigation in South Florida. Jim Biden suggested to congressional investigators in February that his fundraising efforts stalled for lack of viable projects to back. But the previously unreported testimony by fund manager Michael Lewitt about the ownership of the two companies — the Platinum Group USA and Obermeyer Engineering Consulting — indicates that Jim Biden forged closer ties to Qatar’s government than previously understood.

