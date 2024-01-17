IT ALL MAKES SENSE NOW: Biden’s DC District Attorney Matthew Graves Represented Terrorist-Supporting State Qatar and Foreign Banks Financing Terror

Matthew Graves, is the lawless Biden-appointed US Attorney for the District of Columbia. In 2022, Graves dropped charges against Stephen Colbert’s clown crew who infiltrated the US Capitol AFTER HOURS and harassed Republican lawmakers after Adam Schiff let the crew into the building.

Matthew Graves is also the prosecutor investigating January 6. Graves is the Biden henchman behind the unprecedented criminal charges against Trump protesters on January 6, 2021. Over 1,200 Trump supporters have been targeted, stalked, and arrested. Hundreds was arrested and persecuted for walking inside the open doors on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Many were waved into the US Capitol by Capitol Police.

This is happening at the same time far-left protesters can run wild in the Capitol, shut down committee hearings, block hallways, harass lawmakers, and terrorize lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Apparently only Trump supporters have to rot in prison for ‘unlawfully’ entering the US Capitol.

In January 2024, Matthew Graves announced that he would start arresting and persecuting THOUSANDS of patriotic Americans for standing OUTSIDE the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. This is the definition of tyranny.

Matthew Graves works for corrupt US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

On Wednesday news broke that Matthew Graves represented terrorist-supporting regime Qatar and foreign banks financing terrorist.

Should this be a surprise? The man is utterly devoid of morals?

Mike Davis at The Article III Project says this information is disqualifying for Graves to continue in office.

