IT ALL MAKES SENSE NOW: Biden’s DC District Attorney Matthew Graves Represented Terrorist-Supporting State Qatar and Foreign Banks Financing Terror

Matthew Graves, is the lawless Biden-appointed US Attorney for the District of Columbia. In 2022, Graves dropped charges against Stephen Colbert’s clown crew who infiltrated the US Capitol AFTER HOURS and harassed Republican lawmakers after Adam Schiff let the crew into the building.
Matthew Graves is also the prosecutor investigating January 6. Graves is the Biden henchman behind the unprecedented criminal charges against Trump protesters on January 6, 2021. Over 1,200 Trump supporters have been targeted, stalked, and arrested. Hundreds was arrested and persecuted for walking inside the open doors on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Many were waved into the US Capitol by Capitol Police.
This is happening at the same time far-left protesters can run wild in the Capitol, shut down committee hearings, block hallways, harass lawmakers, and terrorize lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Apparently only Trump supporters have to rot in prison for ‘unlawfully’ entering the US Capitol.
In January 2024, Matthew Graves announced that he would start arresting and persecuting THOUSANDS of patriotic Americans for standing OUTSIDE the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. This is the definition of tyranny.
Matthew Graves works for corrupt US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
On Wednesday news broke that Matthew Graves represented terrorist-supporting regime Qatar and foreign banks financing terrorist.
Should this be a surprise? The man is utterly devoid of morals?
Mike Davis at The Article III Project says this information is disqualifying for Graves to continue in office.
NEW: The top-ranking DOJ prosecutor in DC — supervising Jan. 6 cases and whom allegedly refused to prosecute Hunter Biden in DC — represented various Qatari entities, including its Hamas-tied government, and banks accused of financing terror
The Washington Examiner reported:
The top-ranking Justice Department prosecutor in Washington, D.C., worked on behalf of Qatar and numerous foreign banks that have been accused of bankrolling terrorism, documents show.
As the U.S. attorney in the nation’s capital, Matthew Graves has come under the spotlight for supervising a sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and faced the wrath of GOP lawmakers for allegedly refusing to partner with federal prosecutor David Weiss on charging Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, in Washington with tax crimes. But before this, Graves was a partner at the global law firm DLA Piper, where he represented controversial Qatari-based entities, including its Hamas-linked government.
These prior foreign clients are listed in financial disclosures filed by Graves with the Office of Government Ethics, along with other then-DLA Piper clients, such as the Coca-Cola Company, Nike, General Electric, and even ex-Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. And though the disclosures were filed in 2021, the overseas clients are on the radar of GOP congressional investigators and pro-Israel lawyers, who hold that law enforcement in Washington is not doing enough to thwart violence, including in connection to recent pro-Palestinian protests after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.
“Matthew Graves’s ties to the terrorist harboring state of Qatar are disqualifying,” Mike Davis, a conservative lawyer being floated in the inner circle of former President Donald Trump as a potential pick for attorney general, told the Washington Examiner. “This revelation might explain why there have yet to be any charges against the Hamas supporters who terrorized the White House.”