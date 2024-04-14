REPORT: Biden Won’t Support an Israeli Counterattack Against Iran, Urging Netanyahu to ‘Take the Win’

Joe Biden will not support an Israeli counterattack against Iran after the Islamic regime escalated the conflict between the two countries.

On Saturday evening, Iran launched attack drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation for an airstrike in Syria that killed a top Iranian general.

However, Axios reports that Biden said in a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will not support any retaliatory attacks from the Israeli Defense Forces:

Biden and his senior advisers are highly concerned an Israeli response to Iran’s attack on Israel would lead to a regional war with catastrophic consequences, U.S. officials said. … Biden told Netanyahu the joint defensive efforts by Israel, the U.S. and other countries in the region led to the failure of the Iranian attack, according to the White House official.

Biden also reportedly urged Netanyahu to “take the win” after Israel successfully intercepted nearly all the drones with the support of the U.S. military:

Biden told Netanyahu the joint defensive efforts by Israel, the U.S. and other countries in the region led to the failure of the Iranian attack, according to the White House official. “You got a win. Take the win,” Biden told Netanyahu, according to the official. The official said that when Biden told Netanyahu that the U.S. will not participate in any offensive operations against Iran and will not support such operations, Netanyahu said he understood. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Saturday with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant and asked that Israel notify the U.S. ahead of any response against Iran, a senior Israeli official said.

In his official statement on Saturday evening, Biden confirmed that he had spoken with Netanyahu but did not provide any specific details:

“I’ve just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel.”

“Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack,” he continued. “My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders. And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people.”