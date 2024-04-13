U.S. Forces Intercept Iranian Drones Targeting Israel in High-Stakes Aerial Defense Operation

U.S. military personnel have successfully intercepted several unmanned Iranian drones that were purportedly heading towards Israeli territory this Saturday, according to statements from three high-ranking U.S. officials, Reuters reported.

The exact number of drones taken down, as well as the specific location of the interception, were not immediately disclosed by the officials.

However, according to Fox News, the U.S. military has shot down at least one Iranian drone headed toward Israel, citing a U.S. official.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that the Iranian forces launched in excess of 100 bomb-laden drones directed at Israel. In a subsequent declaration, Iran announced the initiation of additional assaults using more potent ballistic missiles.

This military aggression comes on the heels of an airstrike earlier in the week, for which Israel has been largely held responsible, that resulted in substantial damage to the Iranian consulate in Syria. The attack claimed the lives of 12 individuals, among whom were two high-ranking officers of the Iranian military.

Iran’s representative to the United Nations has declared that the recent military action taken by Iran was a direct response to what they termed “aggressive maneuvers” by Israel against Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus.

Describing the move as a defensive measure, the statement declared the incident “concluded,” but not without issuing a stern warning towards Israel regarding any future provocacies.

“Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”