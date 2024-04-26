Rep. Adam Schiff’s Car Ransacked in San Francisco, Forcing Him to Give Speech in Hiking Vest

Schiff’s car had been parked in the garage while he visited the area for a couple of days of appearances, which included a jaunt south to Burlingame for the dinner at Ristorante Rocca. Cotchett said Schiff was unruffled by the kerfuffle, and carried on as though everything was fine.

The heist meant the Democratic congressman got stuck at a fancy dinner party in his shirt sleeves and a hiking vest while everyone else sat in suits. Not quite the look the man from Burbank was aiming for as he rose to thank powerhouse attorney Joe Cotchett for his support in his bid to replace the late Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate.

San Francisco is renowned for its shocking levels of lawlessness, with crimes such as shoplifting, drug dealing and acts of public disorder routinely ignored by authorities and local prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Schiff, a proven liar and conspiracy theorist, remains fully commited to the far-left Democratic agenda and is very likely to become California’s next Senator in November.

Earlier this month, he expressed fear that Donald Trump would throw him in prison if he wins back the White House in November.

“We’re taking this seriously because we have to,” Schiff said about risks to his freedom. “We’ve seen this movie before … and how perilous it is to ignore what someone is saying when they say they want to be a dictator.”