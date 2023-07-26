San Francisco: Naked Woman Shoots Gun at Cars (Video)

A naked woman was arrested after firing a gun at cars in traffic at the Bay Bridge in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon. No one was reported injured in the incident. The woman reportedly first exited her car in traffic brandishing a knife. She then drove down the road and stopped again, this time exiting the car after stripping off her clothes and wandered the traffic lanes firing a handgun.

Witnesses filmed the bizarre incident. The first video shows the naked woman exiting her car in the middle of the road. The second shows her roaming, shooting at cars–two apparent gunshot can be heard.

The Bay Bridge SF … crazy naked lady hops out the car stops traffic #baybridge #SanFrancisco #Oakland pic.twitter.com/QkIr4Meg1l — D3X (@Wavycryptoguy) July 25, 2023

Naked woman shoots at cars near the Bay Bridge toll plaza yesterday. More lawlessness and danger in the San Francisco Bay Area. Instagram user sent me the video. pic.twitter.com/wl94tnxQrf — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) July 26, 2023

