‘We’re Taking This Seriously’: Adam Schiff is Paranoid Trump Will Throw Him in Prison

Pencil neck California Congressman Adam Schiff has said he is taking “seriously” the prospect that Donald Trump will put him in prison when he returns to the White House next January.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Schiff expressed his fear that Trump would send him to prison, despite the fact that he would have no power to do so.

“We’re taking this seriously because we have to,” Schiff said. “We’ve seen this movie before … and how perilous it is to ignore what someone is saying when they say they want to be a dictator.”

Such fears are a response to recent comments by Trump, who said that Schiff and other members of the corrupt January 6th committee should be prosecuted and imprisoned.

A notorious conspiracy theorist, Schiff also shared his belief that the Supreme Court is seeking to defend Trump over the politically motivated prosecution related to the former president’s actions in the wake of the fraudulent 2020 presidential election.

“I’m fearful that the Supreme Court is deliberately slow-walking this,” Schiff said, complaining that the court should not be looking at Trump’s claim that he has presidential immunity against prosecution.

“The claim is borderline frivolous … they’re drawing it out just enough to make it almost infeasible to try [the cases] before the election,” he continued. “It’s still possible to get it done. And I think voters deserve to have that information.“

Schiff, who who will almost certainly replace Kamala Harris as his state’s senator after winning the California primary, is not the only California Congressman expressing fears that Trump will drop the hammer of justice against those involved in his persecution.

“If he intends to eliminate our constitutional system and start arresting his political enemies, I guess I would be on that list,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who represents San Jose. “One thing I did learn on the committee is to pay attention and listen to what Trump says, because he means it.”

