RAY EPPS EXPOSED: Never Before Released FBI Interview Call Uncovered – J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Samsel Exposes James Ray Epps Breaking Federal Law, LYING To The FBI Multiple Times [Part 1]

New audio reveals suspected government operative James Ray Epps repeatedly lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigations in a never-before-released interview with the bureau obtained by The Gateway Pundit. Lying to the FBI is a crime punishable by up to an 8-year prison sentence.

In January 2021, when Ray Epps returned home to Arizona two days after the Capitol riot, he called the FBI and audaciously asked a federal agent to remove his photograph from the “Most Wanted” list, insisting that he would “do anything” to assist the weaponized intelligence agency with identifying suspects he believed should be arrested for their actions on Jan. 6 while providing fabricated accounts of what he did and what transpired that fateful day.

“What federal violation are you calling to report tonight?” a female agent asks Epps at the start of the 27-minute interview with the bureau on Jan. 8, 2021, in an attempt to evade federal charges.

Epps informs the government that he had just become aware that his photograph was published on the FBI’s website.

“Well, uh, my brother-in-law called me and said that my picture is on your website as a person of interest at the Capitol. And I looked it up and sure enough, there I am,” he told the agent, chuckling.

Accompanied by his wife Robyn Epps during the interview, the concerned fugitive asks the agent to hold while they identify his BOLO number.

Featured on the FBI bulletin whispering in J6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel’s ear, Epps states that he is featured in “photograph number sixteen,” then immediately begins criminally implicating Samsel.

“Photograph sixteen, that is me, and I’ve got my arm on this guy because he started– he was trying to fight the cops, trying to pick a fight with the cops, the police officers,” Epps said. “And I was trying to calm him down.”

While leveling criminal allegations against the demonstrators he stood alongside at the rally, Epps warns the FBI, “They came out of nowhere. And boom! Got through!”

Epps assured the agent that it was other people who had committed crimes — as if he had not invested hours in directing the crowd to “go into the building” and was not an active participant on the frontlines of “the first breach.”

“That was other people that got through after?” the agent asks.

“Yes,” Epps responds. “I’m not sure if that kid was among them. I’m pretty sure he was.”

Contending her husband’s actions during the riot were law-abiding, Robyn Epps also criminally implicated Samsel, claiming she saw footage in which he was “running away” from her husband.

“I thought from the video that it was –the same kid. Running away from you.” Robyn interjected.

At no point during the riot did Samsel run from Epps. But he, evidently, should have.

TGP provided Samsel the opportunity to review Epps’ interview with the FBI. Samsel suspects Epps stalked him nearly the entire time he was on the Capitol grounds.

“There is a picture of me and this group of Marines and Ray Epps is in every single one of my pictures that I take of myself. I’m like, ‘How is this guy in the background at every single [turn], like — he was following me!” Samsel told TGP in an exclusive interview after evaluating the audio.

Epps told the FBI “he went up and grabbed” Samsel moments before the crowd pushed over the bike racks to remind him the police are “doing their job.”

“I went up and grabbed the guy — grabbed the guy, I kinda, kind of, I don’t know — put my arm around him and said, ‘Hey, you know that’s, that’s not what, you know, that’s not what we’re doing here. We don’t need this. These guys are on our side.’ They’re doing their job.’ And tried to calm him down,'” he claimed. ” And then it just blew up. I mean just, blew up. It, it — they forced a fence down. An officer fell down and it was not good.”

According to court documents, the government claims Epps told Samsel, “Relax, the cops are doing their job,” when he confronted Samsel.

But Samsel contends Epps, in tandem with the Justice Department and the corporate press, disseminated a lie to cover for Epps and the government operation on the ground that day to entrap demonstrators.

“Ray Epps never whispered in my ear to ‘calm down,'” Samsel explained. “What he said was, ‘Don’t pull you’ve got to push. I got people, or wait until more people.” That’s exactly what he said. I’ve challenged the government to this, and I said, ‘Well, who don’t you have me take a polygraph test and have Ray Epps take a polygraph test.’

“They don’t want him to take a polygraph test because he’s lying. He’s lying about so, so much.”

WATCH:

Epps seemingly stuck to a script throughout his statement to the FBI as he and his wife repeatedly echoed the mantra that he was only “trying to calm them down” and assist police officers.

Epps claimed he tried to “calm them down” a whopping 14 times and both times his wife interjected she reiterated the “calm down” line.

“This is what I tried to do. I mean, I tried to calm ’em down,” Epps said, describing his confrontation with protesters at BLM Plaza on Jan. 5, 2021. “I tried to let them know that, uh, you know, this is not what we are here for. We’re here to — because of the constitution, not the police. The police are on our side. And I probably stayed down there ’til 1:30 in the evening and the police are all witnesses for that.

“I tried to calm them down. Got on a bullhorn once and tried to calm them down.”

Epps never got on a “bullhorn” to “calm them down” on Jan. 5th or 6th.

But the 62-year-old former Marine and Oathkkeeper is infamously caught on camera walking the streets of the nation’s capital on a bizarre mission to entice demonstrators to, “Go INTO the Capitol building!”

“Tomorrow, I don’t even like to say it because I’ll be arrested,” he yells in footage captured on January 5th by Anthime “Baked Alaska” Gionet and John “Jayden X” Sulivan at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

“Don’t say it!” Gionet shot back.

“I’ll say it!” Epps vehemently insisted. “We need to go in…to the Capitol!”

At BLM Plaza, Epps repeatedly interrupted debate among the rallygoers, reminding them to “focus” on a prime directive to “go into the Capitol!”

“Guys! Guys! Guys!” he screamed amongst the crowd a second time on Jan. 5. “I’m going to put it out there and I’m probably going to go to jail for it, okay? Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol! In… to the Capitol!”

Alarmed, suspicious and incensed by Epps’ calls to break the law, the crowd immediately began chanting “Fed! Fed! Fed! Fed!”

Epps also criminally implicated the protesters at BLM Plaza, warning the FBI that the other demonstrators were “right in the policemen’s face.” Footage shows they were primarily in his face for urging them to break the law.

Epps may get away with lying to the media and has even perjured himself before the hyperpartisan J6 House Select Committee with no repercussion.

But providing a false statement to a federal agent is a federal offense governed by 18 U.S. Code § 1001, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison. The penalty could be extended to a maximum of eight years if your statement relates to any act of international or domestic terrorism.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after Samsel and approximately 300 demonstrators pushed over flimsy bike racks that barricaded Peace Circle from the inauguration stage, where many presumed Trump was slated to speak, Epps along with scores of protesters ran towards the Capitol building.

According to the government, demonstrators who stepped foot in the temporarily “restricted area” violated 1512 Obstruction of an Official proceeding, a crime punishable by up to a 20-year prison sentence unprecedentedly used to prosecute demonstrators.

But Epps is above the law.

Epps admitted in text messages to his nephew on Jan. 6 that he “orchestrated” the first breach, yet he inexplicably managed to evade the 1512 charge that has been leveled against hundreds of people who protested outside the building as federal judges continue to arbitrarily apply the statute in the selective prosecution of January 6 defendants for demonstrating on the “restricted area.”

Lying by omission, not once on the call did Epps disclose to the FBI his numerous unrelenting attempts to instigate peaceful demonstrators to “Obstruct an Official proceeding.”

Perhaps the man even sedition hunters have named “FedBoomer” equates “calming them down” with incitement.

If the government applied the same standard to Epps as the plurality of incarcerated J6 defendants, he would be serving a 20-year prison sentence for inciting “insurrection” and conspiring to “overthrow the US government.”

While the Biden regime, so-called conservative, Trump appointees and state-run media dismiss claims that Epps is a government operative as a conspiracy theory, painting him to the masses as a “scapegoat” of “far-right media,” Epps availed himself to “help” the FBI with “anything,” including identifying more suspects for arrest, before he ended the call.

“The one guy, I could identify him. There’s a couple that I could probably identify if, if you had pictures,” he said. It’s so hard because some of them were covering their faces– these guys knew what they were doing.

“The officers on top, I was talking to them, they saw and they were witnesses that I was trying to calm those people down. I am guilty of being there and probably trespassing, uh. But I had a reason. I was trying to calm ’em down. I wanted to be there but I was trying to calm ’em down. Anything that I can do to help. There’s no call for that kind of behavior. I will be your witness.”

“You see? He’s a rat,” Samsel lamented after Samsel vowed to assist the government. “That statement, I would do ‘anything.’ What was he willing to do? ‘Anything. I hate that statement.

At the conclusion of Epps’ conspicuous call to the FBI, he had the nerve to ask the bureau to remove his picture from the Most Wanted list.

“Can you, can you take my picture down,” Epps shamelessly requested before bursting into laughter.

The agent refused at the time, noting she “will definitely get all of this documented in the appropriate areas.”

“Okay. No problem.” Epps replies, continuing to cackle.

Low and behold, the FBI granted Epps request and removed his picture from the Most Wanted list in July 2021.

Epps has yet to return TGP’s request for comment nor did his wife Robyn at the time of this publication.

Samsel has adamantly called on other January 6 defendants to refuse to cooperate with the government by accepting plea deals that he warns will ultimately be exploited to incarcerate Trump and more innocent people who protested nearly three and half years ago.

Like other defendants present when police waged a terror attack against the American people and the First Amendment, Samsel has been marred with claims by the political left and right of being a federal informant in light of his interaction with Epps during the first breach.

Yet, Samsel has been tortured for refusing an agreement with the government that would incriminate the Proud Boys and Trump. As a paralegal on the case, this reporter has obtained Samsel’s medical records. Guards in the DC jail brutally assaulted Samsel after he refused to lie about fellow J6 political prisoner and decorated Army veteran Joseph Biggs brandishing a gun during the riot.

As a result of repeated beatdowns, he was left with a broken eye socket, a broken jaw, brain injuries, and suffers loss of vision in his left eye. Judge Jia Cobb continues to refuse surgery for a condition that causes him to develop blood blots.

As TGP reported on Sunday, the FBI is also using illegal intimidation tactics against Samsel’s wife, Raechel Genco. Genco merely stood outside of the US Capitol on January 6 and committed no violent crimes. She pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to community service and probation. The FBI claimed Genco never completed the required community service hours, even though she had. Suddenly, the DOJ is threatening Genco with felony charges.

“She is now facing felony charges because Christopher Way is retaliating after Troy Nehl’s challenged [him] on Genco was charged, and Ray Epps wasn’t at the time,” Samsel explained.

Steadfast amid potential retaliation by federal judges who add “terror enhancements” to the sentences of J6 defendants for exposing the Deep State malfeasance, Samsel is committed to exposing the government’s ploy to manipulate, intimidate, incarcerate and terrorize the American people for simply protesting.

“Everybody, please, repost and share this egregious miscarriage of justice, of selective prosecution and retaliation tactics again by Christopher Wray. This needs the attention of all American people, not just Republicans or Democrats if want to save this this country.”

