Chris Wray Confronted on Female J6 Prisoner During Congressional Testimony – So FBI Goes Back and Threatens and Harasses Her Some More – AUDIO

On January 6, 2021, Raechel Genco and her husband Ryan Samsel woke up early in the morning and left Pennsylvania to head down to Washington DC. The couple parked at Pentagon City Mail and took a train into DC. When they arrived, they walked to find where President Trump was speaking. While waiting, they walked around, talked with people, took some pictures and stopped at a few vendors.

Once Trump started speaking, they found a spot to stand and during his speech, it was hard to hear him and seemed like the volume on the speakers was very low/muffled. After a while, Ryan had to use the bathroom and so they walked down Pennsylvania Avenue where there were a lot of people already walking down towards the Capital and they joined them.

One group was chanting “F*** Anifia”, then there was another group of people they noticed who were wearing tie-dyed shirts and another group standing around. Raechel later found out they were some of the Proud Boys members. Ryan went up to a gentleman but Raechel was not sure what was said. As they walked around, there happened to be another small group of people, and one of them had a gun holster around his waist.

According to Raechel, the ‘protester’ with the gun was hanging with Ray Epps that day. That protester was not arrested for three years until video was released of him shooting the gun in the air that day.

** Please help Raechel Samsel if you can, click HERE.

Before they got to the US Capitol, the first set of bike racks were already taken down so everyone was standing at the second set of bike racks. She stood off to the right side at least 3-4 rows back from the bike rack as people started filling the gaps. There was a lot of yelling, another person was using a bullhorn, and someone else was yelling in a microphone.

Ray Epps was seen leading the crowd at this point. He whispered in Ryan Samsel’s ear how to take down the bike racks before they were breached. Epps was leading the effort. Epps later lied to congressional investigators about his role in breaching the barriers to the Capitol.



Raechel Samsel was off to the side as protesters worked their way to the US Capitol. Raechel never committed any acts of violence and never entered the US Capitol.

Raechel says at the time, she was confused on what was going on and stood off to the side by the bike rack. She believes there were two police officers standing near her. She remembers Ryan telling her to stay there. But as more people started to come through the opening she had to follow with the crowd before being trampled on. There were tens of thousands of people walking peacefully to the US Capitol. Raechel then went through a dirt pathway and found her way up to where other people were standing around the Capital. She stood back by the plaza area behind the scaffolding. She was surrounded by many friendly people who were praying, singing, and chanting “USA.” People were very peaceful at this point.

The police then started firing flash bangs into the crowd without warning. This caused people to get upset. Ryan rendered aid and helped Joshua Black after he was shot in the face with a rubber bullet. The police attack was unrelenting.

Then a Capital police officer started shooting down the crowd of thousands from his perch above them. The police officer was shooting protesters in the head. The officer shot Joshua Black in the cheek with a rubber bullet. Ryan Samsel offered assistance to Black who was bleeding out.

There was a flash-bang thrown not too far from where Raechel was standing and tear gas got into her eyes and in her lungs. It was so bad she could not breathe. She says it felt like her eyes and lungs were on fire. Thankfully someone standing near her had a bottle of water and Ryan poured water into her eyes. At that point Ryan was worried and they both agreed it was time to leave.

While trying to find their way out of the area they came across a lady that was in distress. Raechel and Ryan, along with one other person, helped the woman up and passed her to some other people to get her some medical help. They then left the Capital to walk back to the train station and drove home.

Raechel Genco was later arrested by the Biden regime.

Raechel was forced to spend tens of thousands of dollars on attorney costs and a hundred hours of community service.

Back in July 2023 Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), a former sheriff, destroyed dirty Chris Wray during his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Nehls brought video and photos of Ray Epps encouraging Trump supporters to enter the US Capitol on January 5th and January 6th and then leading the charge through the first ste of barriers to the US Capitol.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Ray Epps ALSO led the charge through the second set of barriers that day.

Ray Epps also was filmed hurling a massive metal sign at police that day. He never was charged for this criminal act.

Here is Rep. Nehls confronting Chris Wray.

Rep. Troy Nehls: There he is breaching the line going in at the first breach into the capital into the Capitol grounds of restricted area. Mr. Wray you have arrested hundreds of people related to January 6 and there have been people arrested for breaching Capitol grounds. Couy Girffin is an example. Raechel Genco is an example. And then we go to Mr. Brandon Straka. Brandon was arrested for disorderly and destructive conduct which included yelling, I quote go, go as rioters tried to empty the Capitol. These three never went into the Capitol, they never assaulted anyone. So let’s be honest with each other. There is very little difference between the actions of Ray Epps and Brandon Straka that day. But yet Straka was arrested and Epps wasn’t. Epps also testified to the January 6 committee. He was back at his hotel when video Evans showed that he wasn’t. He lied. He was on the Capitol grounds just as Brandon Strecker was. EPS even texted his nephew at 02:12 p.m. And said I quote I was in the front with a few others. It was on the video. I also orchestrated it. Now look into the camera sir when you answer my next question. Are you going to arrest Mr. Epps, yes or no?

Here is the video of Rep. Troy Nehls confronting Chris Wray.

This week The Gateway Pundit received a video from political prisoner Ryan Samsel from his current location in the MDC Brooklyn Prison.

Ryan told us that shortly after Nehls confronted Chris Wray and mentioned Raechel Genco by name, the FBI retaliated against Raechel and threatened to punish her further.

Raechel had completed her community service hours but the FBI threatened to punish her further and keep her on probation for another 4 years — for standing outside of the US Capitol on January 6.

Here is the transcript of Ryan Samsel’s call this week.

Ryan Samsel:

Jim Hoft: Hi, Ryan Sam. Thank you for reaching out. I’m really sorry about your situation. Can you tell me the latest developments? This has to do with your wife, Raechel.

Ryan Samsel: Yeah, Raechel Genco. So it’s been over three years since January 6th. She got arrested for parading and protesting, not even trespassing. They arrested her about a year into her sentence. Now, Troy Nehls questioned Christopher Wray and asked Christopher Wray why he arrested Raechel. He called her Genco — Then he brought up a few other defendants. Under the question, Christopher Wray said, I will not answer that question. Raechel Genco was due to be off probation a month later. A day or two after that very hearing, Raechel got a notification from her probation officer saying that she was in violation of her probation. They extended her probation three months, which is completely illegal without a hearing. Then the probation officer then said, Hey, we can’t supervise you no more. You’re free to go, but we’re going to have a hearing because you violated your probation. So Reachel said, ‘What’s my violation?’ They didn’t have a violation yet. So they came at her a few months later and they said, You lied on doing your community service. Well, she says, No, I didn’t. I have all the emails to my community service. So then they violated her in Judge Cobb’s courtroom.

Judge Cobb then switched from… The best of my knowledge, Judge Cobb then said, No, we can’t do it here. You have to do it in the district that she was at, which was Pennsylvania. So now, she’s now facing felony charges because Christopher Way is retaliating because Troy Nehl’s challenged Christopher Wray on why Raechel Jenco was charged, and Ray Epps wasn’t at the time.

Ray Epps was then charged a week later. Raechel Jenco was in violation of probation the next day or two days later. Now she’s going to court on May 5th, and in central Pennsylvania in the Harrisburg region. Now they said that the prosecutor in the case even said, Hey, look, let’s just give her a probation over and let her just redo the probation, give her another chance. Even though she did complete it, not only she completed, she did double. We have the proof. I’ll send you that. I’ll send you the recording of Christopher Wray being questioned by Troy Nehls. This is the retaliation that they’re doing. Because everybody’s supporting us and all of us in DC, so now what they’re doing is they’re attacking us in our own districts, because now we can’t…

So, Jim, I ask you, please spread this awareness. But this is the retaliation. And I’ll send you all the clips of Troy Nehl’s doing this. I’ll send you everything, and I would really appreciate.

Jim Hoft: Let me know this, too. Raechel, what was her original charges? What did they charge her with? And what did she do that day on January sixth?

Ryan Samsel: Jim, she walked up the stairs behind me and nothing. She got charged with parading and protesting. That was it. That was her charge, was parading and protesting. She never went in a building, and that was the thing. She was the only single person that did not go in a building that got that charge… She was the only one that was charged with parading and protesting that did not enter the building. She never went in and was charged with that.

Nobody else was charged with that. Even Julie Kelly, when she did it, she says, Is it odd that she was with Ryan Samsel and was charged with that? The FBI said, Hey, ‘”Listen, all you got to do is testify and say you’ve seen Ryan do this and make sure you don’t bring Ray Epps’ name up and say that Ryan was lying, and she refused to do that.” Her life has been hell ever since. Her probation officer said, It’s a part for Raechel is not allowed to go to the media. It’s a part of her probation. Now that Raechel’s… She only got one year probation.

It’s literally, Jim, we’re going three years later, and she’s still being supervised because what they’re doing is they’re violating her on a fake violation, and it’s an unsupervised probation now. So then they’re going to just keep extended. They’ll turn a one-year probation to a five-year probation by doing this shit. Oh, my God.

Jim Hoft: That’s horrible. It’s absolutely horrible. We’ll definitely report on this, Ryan. Thank you for letting me know. I’m really sorry to hear that about Raechel. I had no idea that was going on.

All right. I’ll send you a clip of Troy Nell’s when he berated Christopher Raito to help support that if you want, Jim.

Okay, great. That would be great. Thank you, Ryan.

All right, bud. I’ll talk to you. Okay. All right.

Bye.