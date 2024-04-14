President Trump Tears Apart Joe Biden After Iran Launches Horrific Terrorist Attack on Israel

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Iran has officially launched kamikaze drones and missiles against Israel, a development that could spark an all-out war and draw in more countries.

As TGP readers know, Joe Biden’s appeasement of Iran and hostility toward Israel helped lead to this moment.

While Biden did cut his undeserved vacation short,, he decided NOT to speak to America tonight on the developing war.

Like the coward he is, Biden called a LID.

#BREAKING: The White House has called a press lid just before 5:13 PM today, indicating that President Biden will not be seen or heard from for the rest of the day making no statements tonight. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 13, 2024

Trump responded by tearing apart Joe Biden this evening. He first pointed out that this attack would never have happened had he been president, a clear knock on Biden’s weak leadership.

He then mocked Biden for an alleged plan to release a taped speech instead of going live. Biden’s handlers were clearly afraid that he would humiliate himself in fornt of millions again.

Biden, on Israel, didn’t do his “Address to the People” LIVE. He taped it. This is no time for taped speeches!!!

After learning Biden would not be speaking at all, Trump claimed victory. He said this was because they got spooked by what he posted on Truth Social

AFTER READING MY TRUTH, BIDEN’S HANDLERS CONVINCED HIM NOT TO RELEASE HIS TAPED SPEECH ON ISRAEL. HE’LL NOW ATTEMPT TO DO IT LIVE, PROBABLY TOMORROW. HE DOESN’T WANT TO LEAVE HIS HOUSE, WITH THE CORVETTE, IN DELAWARE!!!

He closed by crowing about Biden returning to the White House tonight instead of tomorrow.